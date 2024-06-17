First Capital REIT Announces June 2024 Distribution

Jun 17, 2024, 17:01 ET
TORONTO, June 17, 2024 /CNW/ - First Capital REIT ("First Capital") (TSX: FCR.UN) announced today that it will make a cash distribution of $0.072 per REIT unit for the month of June, representing approximately $0.86 per REIT unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be paid on July 15, 2024 to unitholders of record as at June 28, 2024.
First Capital owns, operates and develops grocery-anchored, open-air centres in neighbourhoods with the strongest demographics in Canada.
TSX: FCR.UN
For further information: Neil Downey, Executive Vice President, Enterprise Strategies & CFO, (416) 530-6634, [email protected]
