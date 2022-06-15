First Capital REIT Announces June 2022 Distribution

TORONTO, June 15, 2022 /CNW/ - First Capital REIT ("First Capital") (TSX: FCR.UN) announced today that it will make a cash distribution of $0.036 per REIT unit for the month of June, representing approximately $0.43 per REIT unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be paid on July 15, 2022 to unitholders of record as at June 30, 2022.

About First Capital REIT (TSX: FCR.UN)

First Capital is a leading owner, operator and developer of grocery anchored and mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

