First Capital REIT announces Gazit's disposition of remaining interest in FCR

TORONTO, March 13, 2020 /CNW/ - First Capital REIT ("First Capital" or "FCR") (TSX: FCR.UN), one of Canada's leading developers, owners and operators of mixed-use urban real estate in Canada's most densely populated neighbourhoods, announced today that Gazit-Globe Ltd. (together with its affiliates, "Gazit") has sold its remaining 3.0% interest in FCR. FCR agreed to waive the previously announced one-year lock-up of Gazit's FCR shares to facilitate an orderly reduction of Gazit's interest in FCR, which has now been accomplished.

