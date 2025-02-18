First Capital REIT Announces February 2025 Distribution

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - First Capital REIT ("First Capital") (TSX: FCR.UN) announced today that it will make a cash distribution of $0.074167 per REIT unit for the month of February, representing $0.89 per REIT unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be paid on March 17, 2025 to unitholders of record as at February 28, 2025.

About First Capital REIT (TSX: FCR.UN)

First Capital owns, operates and develops grocery-anchored, open-air centres in neighbourhoods with the strongest demographics in Canada.

www.fcr.ca

TSX: FCR.UN

SOURCE First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information: Neil Downey, Executive Vice President, Enterprise Strategies & CFO, (416) 530-6634, [email protected]