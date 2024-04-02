First Capital REIT Announces Election of Trustees
Apr 02, 2024, 16:59 ET
TORONTO, April 2, 2024 /CNW/ - First Capital REIT ("First Capital" or the "Trust") (TSX: FCR.UN) announced today the results of the election of trustees at its annual and special meeting of unitholders held on April 2, 2024 (the "Meeting").
The total number of trust units represented by unitholders present or by proxy at the Meeting was 154,808,692, representing 72.96% of the Trust's issued and outstanding trust units.
Each of the ten nominees listed in the Trust's management information circular dated February 29, 2024 was elected as a Trustee. Proxies were received in respect of the election of trustees of First Capital as follows:
|
Trustee
|
Proxy Votes
|
Proxy %
For
|
Proxy Votes
|
Proxy %
Withheld
|
Outcome
|
Paul Douglas
|
151,381,191
|
97.79 %
|
3,426,501
|
2.21 %
|
Carried
|
Leonard Abramsky
|
148,566,457
|
95.97 %
|
6,241,235
|
4.03 %
|
Carried
|
Sheila Botting
|
144,754,842
|
93.51 %
|
10,052,850
|
6.49 %
|
Carried
|
Ian Clarke
|
144,850,969
|
93.57 %
|
9,956,723
|
6.43 %
|
Carried
|
Dayna Gibbs
|
148,267,175
|
95.78 %
|
6,540,517
|
4.22 %
|
Carried
|
Ira Gluskin
|
151,835,715
|
98.08 %
|
2,971,977
|
1.92 %
|
Carried
|
Annalisa King
|
142,073,138
|
91.77 %
|
12,734,554
|
8.23 %
|
Carried
|
Al Mawani
|
140,169,061
|
90.54 %
|
14,638,631
|
9.46 %
|
Carried
|
Richard Nesbitt
|
154,646,694
|
99.90 %
|
160,998
|
0.10 %
|
Carried
|
Adam E. Paul
|
144,940,673
|
93.63 %
|
9,867,019
|
6.37 %
|
Carried
First Capital owns, operates and develops grocery-anchored, open-air centres in neighbourhoods with the strongest demographics in Canada.
SOURCE First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust
For further information: Neil Downey, Executive Vice President, Enterprise Strategies & CFO, (416) 530-6634, [email protected], www.fcr.ca, TSX: FCR.UN
