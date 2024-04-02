First Capital REIT Announces Election of Trustees

TORONTO, April 2, 2024 /CNW/ - First Capital REIT ("First Capital" or the "Trust") (TSX: FCR.UN) announced today the results of the election of trustees at its annual and special meeting of unitholders held on April 2, 2024 (the "Meeting").

The total number of trust units represented by unitholders present or by proxy at the Meeting was 154,808,692, representing 72.96% of the Trust's issued and outstanding trust units.

Each of the ten nominees listed in the Trust's management information circular dated February 29, 2024 was elected as a Trustee. Proxies were received in respect of the election of trustees of First Capital as follows:

Trustee Proxy Votes

For Proxy % For Proxy Votes

Withheld Proxy % Withheld Outcome Paul Douglas

(Chair of the Board) 151,381,191 97.79 % 3,426,501 2.21 % Carried Leonard Abramsky 148,566,457 95.97 % 6,241,235 4.03 % Carried Sheila Botting 144,754,842 93.51 % 10,052,850 6.49 % Carried Ian Clarke 144,850,969 93.57 % 9,956,723 6.43 % Carried Dayna Gibbs 148,267,175 95.78 % 6,540,517 4.22 % Carried Ira Gluskin 151,835,715 98.08 % 2,971,977 1.92 % Carried Annalisa King 142,073,138 91.77 % 12,734,554 8.23 % Carried Al Mawani 140,169,061 90.54 % 14,638,631 9.46 % Carried Richard Nesbitt 154,646,694 99.90 % 160,998 0.10 % Carried Adam E. Paul 144,940,673 93.63 % 9,867,019 6.37 % Carried

About First Capital REIT (TSX: FCR.UN)

First Capital owns, operates and develops grocery-anchored, open-air centres in neighbourhoods with the strongest demographics in Canada.

