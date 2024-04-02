First Capital REIT Announces Election of Trustees

TORONTO, April 2, 2024 /CNW/ - First Capital REIT ("First Capital" or the "Trust") (TSX: FCR.UN) announced today the results of the election of trustees at its annual and special meeting of unitholders held on April 2, 2024 (the "Meeting").

The total number of trust units represented by unitholders present or by proxy at the Meeting was 154,808,692, representing 72.96% of the Trust's issued and outstanding trust units.

Each of the ten nominees listed in the Trust's management information circular dated February 29, 2024 was elected as a Trustee. Proxies were received in respect of the election of trustees of First Capital as follows:

Paul Douglas
(Chair of the Board)

151,381,191

97.79 %

3,426,501

2.21 %

Carried

Leonard Abramsky

148,566,457

95.97 %

6,241,235

4.03 %

Carried

Sheila Botting

144,754,842

93.51 %

10,052,850

6.49 %

Carried

Ian Clarke

144,850,969

93.57 %

9,956,723

6.43 %

Carried

Dayna Gibbs

148,267,175

95.78 %

6,540,517

4.22 %

Carried

Ira Gluskin

151,835,715

98.08 %

2,971,977

1.92 %

Carried

Annalisa King

142,073,138

91.77 %

12,734,554

8.23 %

Carried

Al Mawani

140,169,061

90.54 %

14,638,631

9.46 %

Carried

Richard Nesbitt

154,646,694

99.90 %

160,998

0.10 %

Carried

Adam E. Paul

144,940,673

93.63 %

9,867,019

6.37 %

Carried
About First Capital REIT (TSX: FCR.UN)

First Capital owns, operates and develops grocery-anchored, open-air centres in neighbourhoods with the strongest demographics in Canada.

