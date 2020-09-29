First Capital REIT Announces Election of Trustees

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

Sep 29, 2020, 17:01 ET

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust ("First Capital" or the "Trust") (TSX:FCR.UN), a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities, announced today the results of the election of trustees at its annual general and special meeting of unitholders held on September 29, 2020 (the "Meeting").

The total number of trust units represented by unitholders present or by proxy at the Meeting was 179,103,552, representing 81.63% of the Trust's issued and outstanding trust units.

Each of the nine nominees listed in the Trust's management information circular dated August 14, 2020 was elected as a Trustee. Proxies were received in respect of the election of trustees of First Capital as follows:

Trustee

Proxy
Votes For

Proxy %

For

Proxy Votes
Withheld

Proxy %

Withheld  

Outcome

Bernard McDonell
(Chair of the Board)

172,562,287

96.35%

6,533,595

3.65%

Carried

Leonard Abramsky

178,845,367

99.86%

250,515

0.14%

Carried

Paul C. Douglas

178,795,586

99.83%

300,296

0.17%

Carried

Jon N. Hagan

158,323,215

88.40%

20,772,667

11.60%

Carried

Annalisa King

178,601,694

99.72%

494,188

0.28%

Carried

Aladin W. Mawani

178,831,990

99.85%

263,892

0.15%

Carried

Adam E. Paul

176,076,475

98.31%

3,019,407

1.69%

Carried

Dori J. Segal

174,073,384

97.20%

5,022,498

2.80%

Carried

Andrea Stephen

177,694,588

99.22%

1,401,294

0.78%

Carried

About First Capital REIT (TSX: FCR.UN)

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors. 

www.fcr.ca
TSX: FCR.UN

SOURCE First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information: Kay Brekken, Executive Vice President & CFO, (416) 216-2051, [email protected]

