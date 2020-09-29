First Capital REIT Announces Election of Trustees
Sep 29, 2020, 17:01 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust ("First Capital" or the "Trust") (TSX:FCR.UN), a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities, announced today the results of the election of trustees at its annual general and special meeting of unitholders held on September 29, 2020 (the "Meeting").
The total number of trust units represented by unitholders present or by proxy at the Meeting was 179,103,552, representing 81.63% of the Trust's issued and outstanding trust units.
Each of the nine nominees listed in the Trust's management information circular dated August 14, 2020 was elected as a Trustee. Proxies were received in respect of the election of trustees of First Capital as follows:
|
Trustee
|
Proxy
|
Proxy %For
|
Proxy Votes
|
Proxy %Withheld
|
Outcome
|
Bernard McDonell
|
172,562,287
|
96.35%
|
6,533,595
|
3.65%
|
Carried
|
Leonard Abramsky
|
178,845,367
|
99.86%
|
250,515
|
0.14%
|
Carried
|
Paul C. Douglas
|
178,795,586
|
99.83%
|
300,296
|
0.17%
|
Carried
|
Jon N. Hagan
|
158,323,215
|
88.40%
|
20,772,667
|
11.60%
|
Carried
|
Annalisa King
|
178,601,694
|
99.72%
|
494,188
|
0.28%
|
Carried
|
Aladin W. Mawani
|
178,831,990
|
99.85%
|
263,892
|
0.15%
|
Carried
|
Adam E. Paul
|
176,076,475
|
98.31%
|
3,019,407
|
1.69%
|
Carried
|
Dori J. Segal
|
174,073,384
|
97.20%
|
5,022,498
|
2.80%
|
Carried
|
Andrea Stephen
|
177,694,588
|
99.22%
|
1,401,294
|
0.78%
|
Carried
About First Capital REIT (TSX: FCR.UN)
First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.
