First Capital REIT Announces Election of Trustees

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust ("First Capital" or the "Trust") (TSX:FCR.UN), a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities, announced today the results of the election of trustees at its annual general and special meeting of unitholders held on September 29, 2020 (the "Meeting").

The total number of trust units represented by unitholders present or by proxy at the Meeting was 179,103,552, representing 81.63% of the Trust's issued and outstanding trust units.

Each of the nine nominees listed in the Trust's management information circular dated August 14, 2020 was elected as a Trustee. Proxies were received in respect of the election of trustees of First Capital as follows:

Trustee Proxy

Votes For Proxy % For Proxy Votes

Withheld Proxy % Withheld Outcome Bernard McDonell

(Chair of the Board) 172,562,287 96.35% 6,533,595 3.65% Carried Leonard Abramsky 178,845,367 99.86% 250,515 0.14% Carried Paul C. Douglas 178,795,586 99.83% 300,296 0.17% Carried Jon N. Hagan 158,323,215 88.40% 20,772,667 11.60% Carried Annalisa King 178,601,694 99.72% 494,188 0.28% Carried Aladin W. Mawani 178,831,990 99.85% 263,892 0.15% Carried Adam E. Paul 176,076,475 98.31% 3,019,407 1.69% Carried Dori J. Segal 174,073,384 97.20% 5,022,498 2.80% Carried Andrea Stephen 177,694,588 99.22% 1,401,294 0.78% Carried

About First Capital REIT (TSX: FCR.UN)

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

www.fcr.ca

TSX: FCR.UN

SOURCE First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information: Kay Brekken, Executive Vice President & CFO, (416) 216-2051, [email protected]