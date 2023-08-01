First Capital REIT Announces August 2023 Distribution

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - First Capital REIT ("First Capital") (TSX: FCR.UN) announced today that it will make a cash distribution of $0.072 per REIT unit for the month of August, representing approximately $0.86 per REIT unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be paid on September 15, 2023 to unitholders of record as at August 31, 2023.

About First Capital REIT (TSX: FCR.UN)

First Capital owns, operates and develops grocery-anchored, open-air centres in neighbourhoods with the strongest demographics in Canada.

