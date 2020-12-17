Firedome Recognized as First Cybersecurity Software to Achieve UL's Secure IoT Component Qualification

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Dec. 17, 2020 /CNW/ -- UL , the safety science leader, today announced that Firedome is the first cybersecurity software to achieve UL's Secure IoT Component Qualification. This new UL solution helps internet of things (IoT) product manufacturers identify third-party components that can benefit the security of their products. This recognition of Firedome's endpoint protection software, as evaluated by UL, demonstrates that their component incorporates advanced IoT cybersecurity capabilities.

Firedome, with offices in New York and Tel Aviv, develops software-only solutions for IoT product manufacturers to help protect their products from evolving cyberthreats. The Firedome multilayered security software is focused on prevention, detection and response to threats and attacks, allowing manufacturers to protect themselves and their customers from the outcomes of critical breaches or attacks on their products.

Many IoT products rely on security capabilities offered by embedded third-party components such as hardware chipsets for secure data storage or software components for secure communications. With the Secure IoT Component Qualification solution, third-party IoT product components are evaluated against the security capabilities of UL's IoT Security Rating framework, a security claim Verification and labeling solution for consumer IoT products. The UL security assessment determines which capabilities and security level the component can achieve and, in addition, which key security capabilities the component can also help support product manufacturers for connected product security.

As applicable at the component level, Firedome's endpoint protection software has been assessed to pass level Diamond security capabilities, the highest level for the IoT Security Rating framework. It can also help support key product security capabilities for manufacturers, such as vulnerability-free software and a software bill of materials. Additionally, Firedome's component can help with brute force protection, secure default configuration and a vulnerability management program, among others. Utilizing a secure component that supports key security capabilities at the product level helps streamline a path for product manufacturers to help ensure connected product security and obtain UL's IoT Security Rating.

"We are honored to be the first cybersecurity software company to achieve UL's Secure IoT Component Qualification and be recognized for meeting component-applicable Diamond level security capabilities," said Moti Shkolnik, Firedome's co-founder and CEO. "We're firm believers that UL's IoT Security Rating is a solution that IoT manufacturers should pursue to help demonstrate their product security in the marketplace, and furthermore, these ecosystem solutions can help pioneer a new era of universally secure IoT devices. We look forward to helping IoT manufacturers meet UL's robust security levels and establish this rating system as the industry benchmark for IoT product security verification."

"As part of UL's decades of cybersecurity experience and rapidly growing IoT security practice, we are proud to collaborate with innovative cybersecurity companies, such as Firedome, to help advance IoT security in the marketplace," said Isabelle Noblanc, global vice president and general manager of UL's Identity Management and Security division. "Secure components and solutions, like Firedome's achievement of UL's Secure IoT Component Qualification, emphasize the value UL places on secure ecosystems, secure product design and life cycle management, and helps give manufacturers confidence to bring secure connected products to market."

About UL

UL helps create a better world by applying science to solve safety, security and sustainability challenges. We empower trust by enabling the safe adoption of innovative new products and technologies. Everyone at UL shares a passion to make the world a safer place. All of our work, from independent research and standards development, to testing and certification, to providing analytical and digital solutions, helps improve global well-being. Businesses, industries, governments, regulatory authorities and the public put their trust in us so they can make smarter decisions. To learn more, visit UL.com . To learn more about our nonprofit activities, visit UL.org .

Press Contact:

Steven Brewster

UL

[email protected] or

[email protected]

1+847.664.8425

SOURCE UL