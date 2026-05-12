As fraud becomes more sophisticated, Fintracker strengthens security while reducing friction for real estate professionals

WINNIPEG, MB, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Fintracker, a category-leading identity verification provider for real estate transactions in Canada, announced today that the Interac Verified™ credential service is live within its platform, making reusable digital identity verification available to brokerages, agents and home buyers. A client can now verify their identity once and securely reuse that credential with their real estate professional through Fintracker, eliminating the need for repeated document submissions and unnecessary friction.

"Real estate transactions depend on trust, but the way we verify identity hasn't kept pace with how the industry operates today," said Simon Fiore, CEO at Fintracker. "This is about raising the bar, removing the awkwardness and delivering a more consistent, secure experience without adding complexity for the broker or the home buyer."

By combining the Interac Verified credential service with Fintracker's deep integration across real estate workflows, the solution enables a reusable identity credential. Users can verify their identity once and securely reuse that credential with their real estate professional through Fintracker, reducing repeat verification and streamlining the experience for both real estate professionals and customers.

For brokerages and associations, the result is a more consistent and scalable verification process that helps support Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance obligations. For consumers, it means fewer interruptions during an already complex journey and greater control over how their personal information is shared.

"Trust in a transaction starts with knowing who you're dealing with, and that's been harder than it should be in real estate," said Giles Sutherland, head of, business development at Interac Corp. "The Interac Verified credential service within Fintracker changes that: verify once and carry that credential securely through every step."

The launch of the Interac Verified credential service within the industry-leading Fintracker tool signals a broader shift toward modern, identity standards in real estate and is designed to meet and grow with the demands of an increasingly digital and security-conscious market. This milestone builds on the existing partnership between FCT and Interac to advance secure, trusted identity verification across the real estate ecosystem.

About Fintracker

Fintracker is a category-leading provider of digital identity verification and compliance technology for the Canadian real estate market. Backed by FCT, Canada's leading provider of title insurance, Fintracker leverages advanced workflows to support seamless compliance with KYC and AML regulations, delivering value to brokerages, agents, and consumers alike. For more information, please visit Fintracker.ca.

About Interac Corp.

Interac empowers Canadians to transact digitally with confidence by providing payment and value exchange services. In helping to develop the future of money movement in Canada, security is at the core of everything we do. We help keep Canadian customers safe and secure when transacting. With nearly 300 financial institutions connected to our network, Canadians choose Interac products over 20 million times a day on average to exchange money. Interac champions workplace culture, community, and corporate citizenship. We are proud to be one of Canada's leading and most trusted financial brands.

SOURCE Fintracker

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