Fintech Select LTD. Publishes Results for Fiscal Year 2023

TORONTO, April 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Fintech Select Ltd. ("Fintech Select" or the "Company") (TSXV: FTEC) is pleased to announce its financial results for the fiscal year ending 2023, reporting a net income of $329,212 mainly driven by operational activities. This contrasts with a net income of $1,196,385 for the preceding fiscal year, primarily driven by a gain on settlement.

Under the leadership of Fintech Select's management, the Company achieved a significant milestone in revenue generation, reaching $3,822,182 for fiscal year 2023, compared to $2,587,867 in 2022. Management is confident this 47% increase on a year-over-year basis vindicates the Company's emphasis on leanness and remaining laser-focused on evolving customer needs.

"We are thrilled to report such strong financial results for the fiscal year 2023," said Mohammad Abuleil, CEO of Fintech Select. "These outcomes are a testament to our strategic initiatives, operational efficiencies, and unwavering dedication to delivering value to our customers and shareholders."

About Fintech Select Ltd.

Fintech Select is a provider of robust and disruptive Pre-Paid Card programs and e-wallet payment solutions. Fintech Select has enabled these core assets, which operate through separate divisions to work together harmoniously, to create a new and ubiquitous environment for consumers and businesses alike. Fintech Select also operates an international call centre that provides fulfillment and customer service support to customers across all the company's platforms. Our mission is to provide customers with choice, convenience and cost-effective ways to facilitate traditional and crypto financial transactions.

Forward Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments, such as the Company's ability to continuing improving its net income position, may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. Fintech undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of its securities, financial or operating results (as applicable) or prospects as to the effective implementation of strategies or initiatives or future revenue levels. Fintech disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

For further information: Mohammad Abuleil, President & CEO, Investor Relations @ - [email protected], 519-351-8647