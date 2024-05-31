Fintech Select Ltd. Announces Its First Quarter Financial Results

Net Income of $313,000 Driven by Focus on Operational Efficiency

TORONTO, May 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Fintech Select Ltd. ("Fintech Select" or the "Company") (TSXV: FTEC) is pleased to announce its financial results for the first quarter of 2024, reporting net income of $313,000. The Company feels this achievement underscores the company's robust operational performance and strategic management. In particular, management of the Company feels its continued focus on operational efficiency has resulted in positive cash flow and greater financial stability.

"We are very pleased with the financial results of the first quarter," said Mohammad Abuleil, CEO of Fintech Select. "Our net income of $313,000 is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team. This achievement not only highlights our operational strength but also positions us well for sustained growth and profitability."

Looking ahead, Fintech Select remains committed to building on this positive momentum. The Company will continue to focus on innovative solutions, customer satisfaction, and strategic growth opportunities to drive further success.

About Fintech Select Ltd.

Fintech Select is a provider of robust and disruptive Pre-Paid Card programs and e-wallet payment solutions. Fintech Select has enabled these core assets, which operate through separate divisions to work together harmoniously, to create a new and ubiquitous environment for consumers and businesses alike. Fintech Select also operates an international call centre that provides fulfillment and customer service support to customers across all the company's platforms. Our mission is to provide customers with choice, convenience and cost-effective ways to facilitate traditional and crypto financial transactions.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments, such as the Company's ability to continuing improving its net income position, may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. Fintech undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of its securities, financial or operating results (as applicable) or prospects as to the effective implementation of strategies or initiatives or future revenue levels. Fintech disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

For further information: Mohammad Abuleil, President & CEO, Investor Relations @ - [email protected], 519-351-8647