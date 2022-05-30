FINTECH SELECT ACHIEVES AN EARNING OF 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE FOR THE THREE MONTHS PERIOD ENDING MARCH 31 2022

TORONTO, May 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Fintech Select Ltd. ("Fintech Select" or the "Company") (TSXV: FTEC) is pleased to announce that its Q1 2022 financial results include a net income of $1,992,613, or 2.5 cents per share. These results were helped by a settlement reached this year, as was previously announced in our press release of March 10, 2022.

For more information on the Company's operating and financial results, please consult the Company's Q1 Financial Statements and Management Discussion & Analysis filed on SEDAR.

"As we continue developing our disruptive solutions, we remain dedicated and focused on reducing the Company's working capital deficiency and debt. Management and the Board of the Company are proud of the progress we have made thus far, and look forward to future achievements in this area," stated Mohammad Abuleil, CEO and President of the Company.

About Fintech Select Ltd.

Fintech Select is a provider of robust and disruptive Pre-Paid Card programs and e-wallet payment solutions. Fintech Select has enabled these core assets which operate through separate divisions to work together harmoniously to create a new and ubiquitous environment for consumers and businesses alike. Fintech select also operates an international call centre that provides fulfillment and customer service support to customers across all the company's platforms. Our mission is to provide customers with choice, convenience and cost-effective ways to facilitate traditional and crypto financial transactions.

Forward Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements including the Company's ability to be successful in actually cleansing its balance sheet. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. Fintech undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of its securities, financial or operating results (as applicable) or prospects as to the effective implementation of strategies or initiatives or future revenue levels. Fintech disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

For further information: Mohammad Abuleil, President & CEO, Investor Relations @ - [email protected], 519-351-8647