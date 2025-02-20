Finlay Minerals Outlines Numerous Copper Porphyry Targets on its PIL & ATTY Properties

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Finlay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") has identified multiple porphyry and porphyry-related epithermal target zones on its 100% owned PIL & ATTY Properties in the heart of the prolific Toodoggone porphyry copper-gold and epithermal precious metals district of northern British Columbia, Canada.

The Finlay team has been reviewing the geological data within the PIL & ATTY Properties and the surrounding areas including the AuRORA Au-Cu-Ag porphyry discovery on the JOY Project Joint Venture between Amarc Resources Ltd. ("Amarc") and Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. ("Freeport"). The collar for drill hole JP24075 at the AuRORA discovery is only 730 meters ("m") south of the PIL Property boundary, which included a 266 m interval of 1.24 g/t Au, 0.31% Cu and 3.42 g/t Ag from 34.0 m (see Amarc Resources News Release dated January 20, 2025 on Amarc's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca ). The Amarc-Freeport JOY Project is bound at its northwest and southeast extents by Finlay's PIL and ATTY properties.

The PIL & ATTY Properties are within a 70 kilometer ("km") porphyry corridor stretching from Electrum Resource Corporation's Thor-Marmot Property at the southeast end, to Sun Summit's JD Property at the northwest end (Figure 1).

This corridor is host to several Cu-Au+/- Mo porphyry deposits and targets, with low and high sulphidation Au-Ag epithermal systems related to the porphyry centres. The Toodoggone porphyry corridor is bound by northwest trending structures including the Saunders, Pillar and Black Faults, which create east-west trending extension zones where porphyry fluids and intrusional pulses can develop forming porphyry trends (Figures 1 and 2). The best east-west extension zone example in the Toodoggone is the Kemess North Trend which hosts the Kemess Underground and Kemess East deposits on Centerra Gold Inc.'s Kemess Property.

On the PIL Property there are multiple porphyry and epithermal targets occurring along east-west trends:

The PIL South porphyry target is 3.5 km east of the AuRORA discovery with the Reef high sulphidation target in between and TDG Gold Corporation's Shasta epithermal Au-Ag deposit to the west.



Drilling in 2024 at PIL South intersected significant Cu-Au porphyry mineralization including PILS-24-006 returning 0.10% copper with 0.05 g/t gold, 7.1 g/t silver, and 0.18% zinc over 162.00 m from 749.00 m , in volcanic rocks peripheral to a potential mineralized intrusive porphyry system;



The Copper Ridge and Southwest Gossan porphyry targets, which line up with TDG Gold's Trident and Black Gossan targets;



The Gold, Central Zone and WG Gold targets, and



The Atlas, Pillar East and Copper Cliff are within yet another east-west extension zone.



On the ATTY Property, there are two further porphyry-epithermal targets occurring along the east-west trend:



The KEM porphyry target occurs on a similar east-west trend as the Kemess North Trend and is within a similar geological package as Kemess East in addition to hosting a significant chargeability and resistivity anomaly not yet tested by drilling; the Attycelley epithermal target east of KEM is potentially the surface expression of a distal porphyry with a chargeability and resistivity anomaly just 300 meters to the northwest.



The Wrich porphyry target is connected to the SW Takla Porphyry target and on trend with the Canyon, Twins and Mex porphyry targets on Amarc's JOY Project.

Planning is underway for a significant 2025 exploration program on the PIL Property. Ideally work will include an IP geophysical survey, geological mapping, SWIR sample collection and surface sample collection with the aim of delineating drill targets.

Details of the PIL Property exploration targets can be found in the Company's news release dated November 12, 2024 entitled: "Finlay Minerals reports completion of 2024 field work on its PIL Property by Cascadia Minerals" and in the PIL Property section of the Company website at www.finlayminerals.com. Details of Cascadia Minerals Ltd. 2024 exploration work on the PIL can be found on Cascadia's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

Qualified Person:

Wade Barnes, P. Geo. and Vice President, Exploration for Finlay Minerals and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved the technical content of this news release.

About Finlay Minerals Ltd.

Finlay is a TSXV company focused on exploration for base and precious metal deposits with four properties in northern British Columbia:

The ATTY Property covers 3,875 hectares ("ha") of sub-alpine terrain in the southern Toodoggone region. The Toodoggone is a northwest-trending belt of Triassic to Jurassic arc terranes that hosts numerous significant porphyry Cu-Au ± Ag and associated epithermal Au-Ag deposits. The ATTY Property is in between and contiguous to Centerra Gold's Kemess Project and the joint-venture JOY Project held by Amarc Resources and Freeport-McMoRan. The ATTY Property's KEM target has similarities to the Kemess North Trend, which hosts the Kemess Underground and Kemess East deposits.

covers 21,322 ha and surrounds the past-producing Equity Silver Mine in the prospective Skeena Arch region of central B.C. The Silver Hope contains the Main Trend which is a >2 km Cu-Ag-Au mineralized trend with mineralization starting at surface. West of the Main Trend is the West Cu-Mo Porphyry which is also mineralized starting from surface. The Property hosts a network of forestry roads and trails and has all-year access from . The SAY Property covers 15,246 ha and is located 140 km north of Smithers, B.C. The SAY Property is within a 135 km long belt of relatively unexplored Stikine Terrane, with American Eagle Gold's NAK and Amarc Resources and Boliden Mineral Canada's DUKE Cu-Mo-Ag-Au porphyry prospects at the southern end, to HDI Quartz Mountain Resources Ltd.'s Jake Project Cu-Au-Ag porphyry discovery at the north end of the belt. The SPUR and SHEL zones are the most advanced targets on the SAY property. The SPUR is a high-grade Cu-Ag structural controlled vein and breccia target extending for 4.3 km with assays up to 15.8% Cu and 993 g/t Ag. The SHEL target area is a Cu-Mo porphyry identified by historic mapping and drilling.

Finlay trades under the symbol "FYL" on the TSXV and under the symbol "FYMNF" on the OTCQB. For further information and details, please visit the Company's website at www.finlayminerals.com .

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Robert F. Brown

President, CEO & Director

