Finlay Minerals completes work program on its ATTY Property

Finlay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a rock, soil, and channel sampling program on its ATTY Property ("ATTY"). The ATTY is in the Toodoggone Mining District of northern British Columbia and is situated directly north of Centerra Gold Inc.'s Kemess Property, which hosts the past-producing Kemess South Mine, the fully permitted Kemess Underground copper (Cu) - gold (Au) porphyry deposit, and the Kemess East Cu-Au porphyry deposit. North of ATTY, Amarc Resources' and Freeport McMoRan's joint venture Joy Property hosts the Pine and Mex Cu-Au porphyry deposits.

The field program on the ATTY focused primarily in the KEM and Attycelley areas, with soils and prospecting completed north on the Valley Target and in the Fog/Mess area. (Click HERE to view the overall property map and the work areas.) A total of 71 rock, 18 channel/chip, and 162 soil samples were collected. Additionally, numerous mapping points, structural measurements, as well as alteration chips for spectral analysis were collected.

KEM Target -

The KEM represents a Cu-Au porphyry target 1.8 km north of the Kemess North Trend which hosts Centerra Gold's Kemess Underground and Kemess East porphyry deposits;





The Kemess East deposit is cut off by a northwest trending and southwest dipping fault;





The 2022 mapping and sampling was focused north of past drilling and exposed 5cm to 2.0m wide mineralized veins (quartz + carbonate + chalcopyrite + malachite + pyrite) extending along contour for at least 800m ; ( Click HERE to view the detailed map of the KEM and Attycelley historical & 2022 work ).





wide mineralized veins (quartz carbonate chalcopyrite malachite pyrite) extending along contour for at least ; ( ). The northern portion of the KEM target hosts a thin layer of Lower Jurassic Hazelton over top of the older Triassic Takla volcanic rocks similar to the Kemess East deposit;





The 2018 Induced Polarization (IP) surveys conducted along the KEM/Attycelley Trend shows similar geophysical signatures as the Kemess North Trend;





The combination of vein types, an intense propylitic alteration zone, large historical multi-element geochemistry anomaly, IP geophysical anomalies, and host Triassic volcanic host-rock package all vector towards a shallow porphyry source intrusion similar to the Cu-Au Kemess East deposit.

Attycelley Target –

The Attycelley epithermal vein target lies east of the KEM. Mapping and sampling have outlined it to over 400m in length and 100m in width - striking to the east and dipping steeply to the south;





in length and in width - striking to the east and dipping steeply to the south; The Attycelley is located along a shear zone with veins ranging in thickness from 0.1m - 2.4m and containing carbonate and minor quartz plus galena, sphalerite, chalcopyrite, and pyrite;





- and containing carbonate and minor quartz plus galena, sphalerite, chalcopyrite, and pyrite; Historic rock sampling at the Attycelley assayed up to 240.6g/t Ag , 0.66g/t Au , 1.8% Cu , 9.1% Pb , and 5.5% Zn ;





, , , , and ; Based on past and 2022 geological mapping, the Attycelley target coincides with a mapped structure measuring a length of 2,200m along strike which could host mineralization along its entire length and which looks to extend through the KEM Target.

Conclusions & Next Steps –

The KEM Cu-Au porphyry Target combined with the Attycelley Target both represent drill-ready targets for discovery. With the purchase of the adjacent ATG Property, the ATTY also now includes the Wrich Target which is south of the South Takla Target that hosts a large Cu + Au surface geochemical anomaly on the Joy Property. The ATTY property contains intriguing targets with potential for near-term discovery.

All samples have been shipped to ALS Global Laboratories. Results will be reported once received and reviewed. Following compilation of the assay results, further field programs on the ATTY will be considered.

The ATG Property acquisition is currently undergoing TSX Venture Exchange review.

