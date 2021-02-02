Financial Returns of Registered Political Parties for the Fourth Quarter of 2020 Now Online

GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 2, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The financial returns of registered political parties for the fourth quarter of 2020 are now available on Elections Canada's website.

A registered political party must submit a quarterly financial return if its candidates for the most recent general election received:

at least 2 percent of the total valid votes cast in all electoral districts across Canada ; or

; or at least 5 percent of the valid votes cast in the electoral districts in which it endorsed a candidate.

Quarterly financial returns of registered political parties include statements of:

The financial returns for the fourth quarter of 2020 cover the period from October 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

