Finance Leaders Worldwide Gather at Trintech Connect 2025 to Unlock AI-Driven Productivity Transformation

Global Brands and Partners Including HP, Capital One, and KPMG Share Insights on AI Innovation and Finance Transformation

DALLAS, Sept. 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- With AI rapidly transforming the Office of Finance, Trintech , the global leader in AI Financial Close solutions, today announced the launch of its annual Trintech Connect 2025 event series. Across four global cities, the events bring together Trintech's global customers and partners to deepen product expertise, share success stories, explore AI-powered innovations and define the next era of productivity transformation.

"Finance is at an inflection point," said Tamir Sigal, Chief Marketing Officer at Trintech. "Our core focus is centered around giving time back for what matters most. Organizations that harness trusted and proven AI not just to automate, but to reimagine productivity, will be the ones that lead. Trintech Connect is where those conversations—and breakthroughs—happen."

Customer & Partner Perspectives

Trintech Connect 2025 will spotlight real-world finance transformation journeys from some of the world's most recognized organizations. Featured speakers will include leaders from: HP, Capital One, Jack in the Box, PNC Bank, Affordable Care, American Airlines, Sysco, Texas A&M Agrilife, Carter Bank & Trust, CKE Restaurants, Texas Roadhouse, KeyBank, HCA Healthcare, Quality Dining, REMA 1000, Høyskolen Kristiania, RWS, Aptiv, The AA, Boux Avenue, Max Burgers, Atrium Ljungberg, Academedia, Alliance Life and Event Network.

In addition, Trintech's strategic partners and industry thought leaders—including Forvis, KPMG, Workday, Planful, Protiviti, The Recon Group, Visual Lease, Bakerfield, Kainos, One Solution, and Addedo—will sponsor, present, and provide insights into the evolving finance landscape.

What to Expect at Trintech Connect 2025

Each event agenda is designed to empower finance professionals through:

AI-driven product sessions to deepen expertise and unlock new capabilities

to deepen expertise and unlock new capabilities Customer-led case studies showcasing measurable transformation outcomes

showcasing measurable transformation outcomes Peer-to-peer roundtables to exchange strategies and best practices

to exchange strategies and best practices Partner insights on building interconnected, future-ready finance organizations

"Trintech Connect is more than an event — it's a catalyst for progress and building connections," added Sigal. "It's where finance leaders gain the inspiration, community, and practical tools they need to maximize their technology investments and accelerate change."

Event Dates

About Trintech

Trintech gives people time back for what matters most. Our AI Financial Close solutions enable thousands of clients worldwide to lead productivity transformation across their finance and accounting organizations — driving efficiencies, ensuring accuracy to mitigate risk, and empowering strategic decision-making. Make time count with Trintech.

As the leader in AI Financial Close Management, Trintech is headquartered in Plano, Texas with offices and strategic resellers across the United States, Europe, Australia, South America, Africa, and Asia Pacific. With a strong partner ecosystem, Trintech collaborates with over 100 companies to create a network of interconnected businesses. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com .

