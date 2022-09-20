VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - The finalists in the 14 categories for the 2022 Webster Awards, Western Canada's preeminent journalism awards, were announced this evening at an in-person event held at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver. The awards recognize excellence in journalism in B.C. All finalists will be celebrated, and the one winner in each category will be announced during the November 3rd online awards ceremony, 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time. This upcoming, online event will be free for everyone to watch at http://www.ohboy.ca/webster-awards-2022.

Submissions were encouraged from print, radio/podcasts, television and online media sources that cover news, sports, the arts, business, community issues, and more.

Finalists for 2022 Webster Awards Announced Tweet this

2022 Webster Awards Finalists

Finalists - Best Feature/Enterprise Reporting – TV/Video

Covid-19 Data: Fight for Vancouver Hospital Outbreak Information, Penny Daflos , CTV Vancouver

, A British Columbia Welcome: Housing Ukrainian newcomers fleeing the war, Shannon Paterson , CTV Vancouver

, RCH's Covid ICU, Belle Puri , Christian Amundson , Ethan Sawyer , CBC Vancouver

Finalists - Excellence in Technology Reporting

FOI Reveals a Problem-Plagued BC $8.9-Million Tech Project, Andrew MacLeod , The Tyee

Tech Project, , How the technology that powers crypto is being used for more than money, Michelle Ghoussoub , Gian-Paolo Mendoza , Lily Boisson , Pierre-Olivier Bernatchez , CBC News

Finalists - Excellence in Multimedia Journalism

Highway 8, Nancy Macdonald , Artur Gajda , Timothy Moore , The Globe and Mail

, , , From babies to bridge crossings, a data dive into how COVID-19 changed B.C., Richard Zussman , Amy Judd , Simon Little , Sally Nicholls , Global BC

, , , , The frontline of conservation: how Indigenous guardians are reinforcing sovereignty and science on their lands, Jimmy Thomson , The Narwhal

Finalists - Excellence in Legal Journalism, presented by the Law Society of B.C.

The Hidden, Deadly Epidemic in Partner Violence, Mary Fowles , The Tyee

, Do police treat organized crime murders differently?, Kim Bolan , Vancouver Sun/Postmedia

, Sexual assault survivor finds no justice with Saanich Police, Jane Skrypnek , Saanich News

Finalists - Excellence in Feature/Enterprise Reporting – Radio/Podcast

Missing Michael: Island Crime Season 3, Laura Palmer , Rogers Frequency Podcast Network

, Floods, Fires and Future: A look at three communities after climate disasters, Sarah Penton , Christine Coulter , Courtney Dickson , Catherine Hansen , CBC Kelowna

, , , , Of Towns and Tigers, Joan Webber , CBC Radio - The Doc Project

Finalists - Excellence in Business, Industry, Labour and Economics Reporting, endowed by Jean Cormier

The Coming Indigenous Power Play, Zoë Yunker, The Tyee

LNG's Fading Promise, Brent Jang , The Globe and Mail

, As AbCellera plans massive expansion 'for decades to come,' Vancouver braces for impact, Aleksandra Sagan , The Logic

Finalists - Commentator of the Year – City Mike Award, presented in memory of Linda Webster

James Peters , CFJC Kamloops

, Pete McMartin , Vancouver Sun

, Steve Burgess , The Tyee

Finalists - Best Breaking News Reporting, in memory of Keith Bradbury

Deadly Winters Hotel Blaze, Sarah Grochowski , Lori Culbert , Susan Lazaruk , Joe Ruttle, Stephanie Ip , John Mackie , Carolyn Soltau , Vancouver Sun and The Province

, , , Joe Ruttle, , , , B.C. Floods, Glenda Luymes , Tiffany Crawford , Sarah Grochowski , David Carrigg , Cheryl Chan , Gordon Hoekstra , Joanne Lee-Young , Susan Lazaruk , Vancouver Sun and The Province

, , , , , , , , BC's Flooding Catastrophe, CTV News Team, CTV Vancouver

Finalists - Best Reporting in a Language other than English

Recall- The first documentary about Chinese revolutionary Sun Yat-Sen in Canada , Andy Lin , Lon Wei Wang

in , , Magazine 26 - Indigenous-Chinese: The Past and Present, Ada Luk , Fairchild Television

, Reform in the Wrongful Death Law in BC after over a century: Fears and hopes, Sima Ghaffarzadeh , Houman Kabiri Parvizi , Hamyaari Media

Finalists - Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion Reporting

Can B.C.'s First Nations and churches find peace on earth?, Douglas Todd , Vancouver Sun

, Prosecuting Hate, Mike Hager , Ian Bailey , Chen Wang , The Globe and Mail

, , , Chinatown Unmasked, Kristen Robinson , Global BC

Finalists - Best Community Reporting

Truth and Reconciliation, Cathy Webster , Michelle Cabana , Katherine Engqvist , Arnold Lim , Jane Skrypnek , Jake Romphf , Wolfgang Depner , Kiernan Green , Susan Granberg , Don Descoteau , Dan Ebenal , Goldstream Gazette

, , , , , , , , , , , Princeton Recovers from Devastating Floods, Casey Richardson , Chelsea Powrie , Castanet News

, , Investigation: Is Vancouver's Chinatown Dying?, Mike Howell , Vancouver is Awesome/Glacier Media

Finalists - Excellence in Health Reporting

BC Ambulance Crisis, Jordan Armstrong , Simon Little , Jon Azpiri , Sean Boynton , Neetu Garcha , Elizabeth McSheffrey , Global BC

, , , , , , A Crisis in Care: The Family Doctor Shortage in Greater Victoria , Jean Paetkau , Deborah Wilson , Kathryn Marlow , Madeline Green , Megan Thomas , Robyn Burns , Gregor Craigie , Bridgette Watson , Andrew Kurjata , Sterling Eyford , Rohit Joseph , CBC Victoria

, , , , , , , , , , , , Pandemic: Behind the Curtain, Cindy E. Harnett , Darren Stone , The Times Colonist/Glacier Media

Finalists - Excellence in Feature/Enterprise Reporting – Print/Online

The science, geography, and historical roots of a 21st Century disaster, Tyler Olsen , Grace Kennedy , Joti Grewal , Fraser Valley Current

, , , Traevon's Legacy, Nancy Macdonald , The Globe and Mail

, SRO Tenants Have Lived with Broken Windows for Years, Jen St. Denis , The Tyee

Finalists - Excellence in Environment Reporting

The Hatchery Crutch: How We Got Here, Jude Isabella , Hakai Magazine

, Metro's low-income households feel heat waves more than wealthier areas, Nathan Griffiths , Vancouver Sun and The Province

, Electric Vehicles: Will they really drive us to a better planet?, Russ Francis , Focus Magazine.

Also, during the announcement of the finalists for the 2022 Webster Awards, the 2022 Bruce Hutchison Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Stephen Hume, the 2022 Bill Good Award was presented to CHEK Media, and the inaugural Shelley Fralic Award was presented to Jennifer Thuncher of the Squamish Chief. The event was hosted by Mi-Jung Lee, Anchor of CTV News Vancouver and Tina House, Video Journalist, Vancouver, with APTN.

This year's Webster Awards are made possible by Presenting Sponsors: BCGEU, Coldwater Communications, FortisBC, Global Container Terminals Inc., Google News Initiative, LNG Canada, Port of Vancouver, TELUS Health and the Urban Development Institute, Pacific Region; Supporting Sponsors: CityNews Vancouver, Langara, Jim Pattison Group, and West Coast Reduction. Webster Award partners are Oh Boy Productions, Glacier Media, and the Vancouver Sun and Province. Cision is the exclusive distribution partner of the Jack Webster Foundation.

The Jack Webster Foundation was established in 1986, upon the retirement of its namesake, who was Western Canada's best-known and most influential reporter, in order to foster and celebrate excellence in journalism, protect the public interest for British Columbian's, and create a community where trusted outstanding journalism thrives.

W www.jackwebster.com

SOURCE Jack Webster Foundation

For further information: Janet Mitchell, Executive Director, Jack Webster Foundation, T 604-603-4218, E [email protected]