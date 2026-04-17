Finalists announced for CJF Dr. Eric Jackman Awards for Excellence in Journalism

News provided by

The Canadian Journalism Foundation

Apr 17, 2026, 11:48 ET

TORONTO, April 17, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) is proud to announce its shortlists for the CJF Dr. Eric Jackman Awards for Excellence in Journalism, honouring news organizations that embody exemplary journalism and have a profound positive impact on the communities they serve. Finalists are recognized in two categories: large and small media.

Through this prestigious award, the CJF has since 1996 recognized news organizations that embrace ideals of journalistic excellence – originality, courage, independence, accuracy, social responsibility, accountability and diversity.

"Last year, Canadian news organizations produced stories that affected communities across the country, from distinctive municipal election coverage to exposing the impact of online threats and criminal activity," says jury chair Christopher Waddell, professor emeritus at Carleton University's School of Journalism and Communication. "It is particularly encouraging to see the growing number of strong entries from relatively new online news organizations – some self-produced and others produced in partnership with some of Canada's best-known media outlets. The awards provide an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the benefits for audiences generated by this changing landscape and evolution of Canadian media."

The five finalists in the large media category (more than 50 full-time editorial employees) and the stories and/or series shortlisted for the award are:

  • APTN Investigates for Secrets of the Bay, a two-year investigative documentary series by reporter Kenneth Jackson, with Josh Grummett, Cullen Crozier, Steve Mongeau, Joseph Saunders, John Cooke, Tom Fennario, Brendan Hennigan, Paul Barnsley and Cheryl McKenzie, examining the 2015 drowning deaths of Tyler Maracle and Matthew Fairman in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory near Belleville, Ont. The reporting centres the experiences of the families while rigorously testing official conclusions, and, in 2025, led to the coroner changing the manner of death and the Toronto Police homicide unit taking over the investigation.
  • The Canadian Press (CP), for Inside the Ring of Fire: A tale of two First Nations and a road that could change everything. Reporter Liam Casey and photographer Chris Katsarov-Luna visited two fly-in First Nations and captured visuals of a mining camp that is the impetus behind road-building projects, then flew to a riverside encampment that seeks to block the projects' construction. Their reporting, with contributions from the CP team, offered a rare glimpse of day-to-day life in a region on the cusp of transformations wrought by climate change and the pursuit of the coveted mineral wealth below.
  • CBC News – The Fifth Estate, for its series Exposing 764: On the trail of an extremist "cult" of online predators, tracking a global network of online predators, many of whom are teenagers. The team, consisting of Ioanna Roumeliotis, Laurence Mathieu-Leger, Andrew Culbert, Mariel Borelli, Allya Davidson and Emmanuel Marchand, tracked down a Canadian survivor of the online cult and convinced Trinity and her mother to share details of their ordeal publicly on camera for the first time.
  • Le Devoir for L'indomptable Mammouth, a journalistic project of exceptional scope, tracing more than half a century of reforms to Quebec's health-care system – from the creation of public health insurance in 1970 to the establishment of Santé Québec in 2024. Incursion au cœur du mammouth de la santé, produced by parliamentary correspondent Marie-Michèle Sioui and former political adviser Pascal Mailhot, stands out for its privileged access behind the scenes of power. Additional contributors include Guillaume Levasseur, Julien Forest, Cédric Gagnon, Laurence Thibault, Jasmine Legendre and Helena Cauvet.
  • W5/CTV News for Sleeping with the Enemy, an explosive investigation exposing a world of misogynistic criminality being secretly perpetrated by men against the women they claim to love. Undercover for months, W5's Avery Haines with support from team members Jerry Vienneau, Angelo Altomare and Joseph Loiero infiltrated a network of men who drug, rape and videotape their intimate partners, exposing the international and inter-connected nature of the network.

The five finalists in the small media category (fewer than 50 full-time editorial employees) and the stories and/or series shortlisted for the award are:

The 2026 CJF-Jackman Award for Excellence in Journalism jury members are

  • Christopher Waddell – Chair, Professor Emeritus, School of Journalism and Communication, Carleton University;
  • Manjula Dufresne, Former producer, The National, CBC News Network;
  • Sally Haney, Retired Assistant Professor, Mount Royal University;
  • Sheherazade Hirji, Interim Director, Public Engagement and Resource Mobilization, Aga Khan Foundation Canada;
  • Jamison Steeve, President and CEO, The Metcalf Foundation; and
  • Sonali Verma, Executive Consultant, Generative AI, Digital Transformation.

All finalists' story submissions are available on our Awards Page.

The winners will be announced at the CJF Awards ceremony on June 10 at the Royal York Hotel. For tickets, tables and sponsorship opportunities, see contact information below or visit the CJF Awards page.

CIBC is the Presenting Sponsor of the 2026 CJF Awards.

The 2026 CJF Awards are supported by Google News Initiative, Rogers, Labatt Breweries of Canada, Aritzia, BMO Financial Group, Canada Life, Sobeys, TD Bank Group, Intact, CBC/Radio-Canada, Canadian Medical Association, McCain Foods, Cohere, RBC, Scotiabank, FGS Longview, KPMG, WSP, Canadian Bankers Association, Aga Khan Development Network, AI Safety Foundation, Barry and Laurie Green, CIGI, Canada's National Observer, CPPIB, Definity Insurance, Fidelity Investments, The Globe and Mail, Loblaw Companies Ltd., Maple Leaf Foods, McDonald's Canada, The New York Times, OLG, OMERS, Ontario Securities Commission, Real Content Networks, Rishi Nolan Strategies, TD Securities, Uber, Village Media, Weber Shandwick, Zai Mamdani/Mamdani Family Foundation

And in-kind supporters: Bespoke Audio-Visual, Porter, Beehive Design, The Canadian Press

About The Canadian Journalism Foundation

Established in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious annual awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, business people, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

Related Links
http://www.cjf-fjc.ca

SOURCE The Canadian Journalism Foundation

For further information: Natalie Turvey, President and Executive Director, The Canadian Journalism Foundation, [email protected]

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The Canadian Journalism Foundation