Finalists announced for CJF Dr. Eric Jackman Awards for Excellence in Journalism

TORONTO, April 17, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) is proud to announce its shortlists for the CJF Dr. Eric Jackman Awards for Excellence in Journalism, honouring news organizations that embody exemplary journalism and have a profound positive impact on the communities they serve. Finalists are recognized in two categories: large and small media.

Through this prestigious award, the CJF has since 1996 recognized news organizations that embrace ideals of journalistic excellence – originality, courage, independence, accuracy, social responsibility, accountability and diversity.

"Last year, Canadian news organizations produced stories that affected communities across the country, from distinctive municipal election coverage to exposing the impact of online threats and criminal activity," says jury chair Christopher Waddell, professor emeritus at Carleton University's School of Journalism and Communication. "It is particularly encouraging to see the growing number of strong entries from relatively new online news organizations – some self-produced and others produced in partnership with some of Canada's best-known media outlets. The awards provide an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the benefits for audiences generated by this changing landscape and evolution of Canadian media."

The five finalists in the large media category (more than 50 full-time editorial employees) and the stories and/or series shortlisted for the award are:

The five finalists in the small media category (fewer than 50 full-time editorial employees) and the stories and/or series shortlisted for the award are:

The 2026 CJF-Jackman Award for Excellence in Journalism jury members are

Christopher Waddell – Chair, Professor Emeritus, School of Journalism and Communication, Carleton University;

Professor Emeritus, School of Journalism and Communication, Carleton University; Manjula Dufresne, Former producer, The National, CBC News Network;

Former producer, The National, CBC News Network; Sally Haney, Retired Assistant Professor, Mount Royal University;

Sheherazade Hirji, Interim Director, Public Engagement and Resource Mobilization, Aga Khan Foundation Canada;

Jamison Steeve, President and CEO, The Metcalf Foundation; and

Sonali Verma, Executive Consultant, Generative AI, Digital Transformation.

All finalists' story submissions are available on our Awards Page .

The winners will be announced at the CJF Awards ceremony on June 10 at the Royal York Hotel. For tickets, tables and sponsorship opportunities, see contact information below or visit the CJF Awards page.

CIBC is the Presenting Sponsor of the 2026 CJF Awards.

The 2026 CJF Awards are supported by Google News Initiative, Rogers, Labatt Breweries of Canada, Aritzia, BMO Financial Group, Canada Life, Sobeys, TD Bank Group, Intact, CBC/Radio-Canada, Canadian Medical Association, McCain Foods, Cohere, RBC, Scotiabank, FGS Longview, KPMG, WSP, Canadian Bankers Association, Aga Khan Development Network, AI Safety Foundation, Barry and Laurie Green, CIGI, Canada's National Observer, CPPIB, Definity Insurance, Fidelity Investments, The Globe and Mail, Loblaw Companies Ltd., Maple Leaf Foods, McDonald's Canada, The New York Times, OLG, OMERS, Ontario Securities Commission, Real Content Networks, Rishi Nolan Strategies, TD Securities, Uber, Village Media, Weber Shandwick, Zai Mamdani/Mamdani Family Foundation

And in-kind supporters: Bespoke Audio-Visual, Porter, Beehive Design, The Canadian Press

About The Canadian Journalism Foundation

Established in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious annual awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, business people, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

Related Links

http://www.cjf-fjc.ca

SOURCE The Canadian Journalism Foundation

For further information: Natalie Turvey, President and Executive Director, The Canadian Journalism Foundation, [email protected]