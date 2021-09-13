Final Election Expenses Limits Now Available

Limits apply to registered political parties and candidates in the federal election

The Chief Electoral Officer has released the final election expenses limits for political parties and candidates in the September 20 federal election.

View the final election expenses limits for candidates for each electoral district

The final election expenses limits are based on the number of names on the preliminary lists of electors or on the revised lists of electors, whichever is greater.

Expenses limits are established in accordance with the Canada Elections Act.

