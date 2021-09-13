Final Election Expenses Limits Now Available
Elections Canada
Sep 13, 2021, 17:10 ET
Limits apply to registered political parties and candidates in the federal election
GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 13, 2021 /CNW/ -
- The Chief Electoral Officer has released the final election expenses limits for political parties and candidates in the September 20 federal election.
- View the final election expenses limits for political parties
- View the final election expenses limits for candidates for each electoral district
- The final election expenses limits are based on the number of names on the preliminary lists of electors or on the revised lists of electors, whichever is greater.
- Expenses limits are established in accordance with the Canada Elections Act.
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
SOURCE Elections Canada
For further information: Elections Canada Media Relations, 1-877-877-9515, elections.ca
