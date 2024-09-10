Final Election Expenses Limits Now Available
Elections Canada
Sep 10, 2024, 09:54 ET
Limits apply to registered political parties and confirmed candidates in the Elmwood–Transcona and LaSalle–Émard–Verdun federal by-elections
GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 10, 2024 /CNW/ -
- The Chief Electoral Officer has released the final election expenses limits for registered political parties and confirmed candidates in the federal by-elections to be held on Monday, September 16, in the electoral district of Elmwood–Transcona (Manitoba) and LaSalle–Émard–Verdun (Quebec).
- View the final election expenses limits for registered political parties.
- View the final election expenses limits for confirmed candidates.
- The final election expenses limits are based on the number of names on the preliminary lists of electors or on the revised lists of electors, whichever is greater.
- Expenses limits are established in accordance with the Canada Elections Act.
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
Subscribe to our news service at elections.ca.
SOURCE Elections Canada
Elections Canada Media Relations, [email protected]
Share this article