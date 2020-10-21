Final Election Expenses Limits Now Available

Limits apply to registered political parties and candidates in the federal by-elections in York Centre (Ontario) and Toronto Centre (Ontario)

The Chief Electoral Officer has released the final election expenses limits for political parties and candidates in the by-elections to be held on October 26, 2020.

Final election expenses limit for political parties with candidates in

Toronto Centre only: $88,993.53





York Centre only: $77,071.40



Final combined election expenses limit for political parties with candidates in both York Center and Toronto Center: $166,064.93

Final election expenses limit for candidates in

Toronto Centre: $110,649.38





York Centre: $105,734.74

The final election expenses limits are based on the number of names on the preliminary lists of electors or on the revised lists of electors, whichever is greater.

Expenses limits are established in accordance with the Canada Elections Act.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

