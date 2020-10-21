Final Election Expenses Limits Now Available
Elections Canada
Oct 21, 2020, 18:22 ET
Limits apply to registered political parties and candidates in the federal by-elections in York Centre (Ontario) and Toronto Centre (Ontario)
GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 21, 2020 /CNW/ -
- The Chief Electoral Officer has released the final election expenses limits for political parties and candidates in the by-elections to be held on October 26, 2020.
- Final election expenses limit for political parties with candidates in
- Toronto Centre only: $88,993.53
- York Centre only: $77,071.40
- Final combined election expenses limit for political parties with candidates in both York Center and Toronto Center: $166,064.93
- Final election expenses limit for candidates in
- Toronto Centre: $110,649.38
- York Centre: $105,734.74
- The final election expenses limits are based on the number of names on the preliminary lists of electors or on the revised lists of electors, whichever is greater.
- Expenses limits are established in accordance with the Canada Elections Act.
