Final Election Expenses Limits Now Available

Limits apply to registered political parties and candidates in the federal by-elections in York Centre (Ontario) and Toronto Centre (Ontario)

  • The Chief Electoral Officer has released the final election expenses limits for political parties and candidates in the by-elections to be held on October 26, 2020.
    Final election expenses limit for political parties with candidates in
    • Final combined election expenses limit for political parties with candidates in both York Center and Toronto Center: $166,064.93
    Final election expenses limit for candidates in
  • The final election expenses limits are based on the number of names on the preliminary lists of electors or on the revised lists of electors, whichever is greater.
  • Expenses limits are established in accordance with the Canada Elections Act.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

