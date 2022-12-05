Elections Canada
Dec 05, 2022, 12:01 ET
Limits apply to registered political parties and candidates in the federal by-election in Mississauga–Lakeshore (Ontario)
- The Chief Electoral Officer has released the final election expenses limits for political parties and candidates in the by-election to be held in Mississauga–Lakeshore on Monday, December 12, 2022.
- View the final election expenses limits for political parties
- View the final election expenses limits for candidates
- The final election expenses limits are based on the number of names on the preliminary lists of electors or on the revised lists of electors, whichever is greater.
- Expenses limits are established in accordance with the Canada Elections Act.
