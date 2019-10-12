Final Election Expenses Limits Now Available Français
Elections Canada
Oct 12, 2019, 10:00 ET
Limits apply to registered political parties and candidates in the federal election
GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 12, 2019 /CNW/ -
- The Chief Electoral Officer has released the final election expenses limits for political parties and candidates in the October 21 federal election.
- View the final election expenses limits for political parties
- View the final election expenses limits for candidates for each electoral district
- The final election expenses limits are based on the number of names on the preliminary lists of electors or on the revised lists of electors, whichever is greater.
- Expenses limits are established in accordance with the Canada Elections Act.
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
For election updates, subscribe to our news service at elections.ca.
SOURCE Elections Canada
For further information: Elections Canada Media Relations, 1-877-877-9515, elections.ca
Share this article