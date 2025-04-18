News provided byElections Canada
Limits apply to registered political parties and confirmed candidates in the federal general election
- Elections Canada has released the final election expenses limits for registered political parties and confirmed candidates in the federal general election to be held on Monday, April 28.
- View the final election expenses limits for registered political parties.
- View the final election expenses limits for confirmed candidates.
- The final election expenses limits are based on the number of names on the preliminary lists of electors or on the revised lists of electors, whichever is greater.
- Expenses limits are established in accordance with the Canada Elections Act.
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
