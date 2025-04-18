Limits apply to registered political parties and confirmed candidates in the federal general election

Elections Canada has released the final election expenses limits for registered political parties and confirmed candidates in the federal general election to be held on Monday, April 28.

. The final election expenses limits are based on the number of names on the preliminary lists of electors or on the revised lists of electors, whichever is greater.

Expenses limits are established in accordance with the Canada Elections Act.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

