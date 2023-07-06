FILAMENT HEALTH TO SUPPLY PSILOCYBIN FOR RECIPIENTS OF THE CANADIAN INSTITUTES OF HEALTH RESEARCH PSILOCYBIN OPERATING GRANTS

The CIHR is funding clinical trials through its Operating Grants for Psilocybin-assisted Psychotherapy for Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders

VANCOUVER, BC, July 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Filament Health Corp. (OTCQB: FLHLF) (NEO: FH) (FSE: 7QS) ("Filament" or the "Company"), a clinical–stage natural psychedelic drug development company, today announced that it will supply psilocybin for two clinical trials which have received The Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) Operating Grants for Psilocybin-assisted Psychotherapy for Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders. The clinical trials will study the effects of Filament's botanical psilocybin drug candidate, PEX010, for alcohol use disorder and treatment resistant depression.

"As a leading producer of pharmaceutical-grade botanical psilocybin, we're proud to support this much-needed psychedelic research on our home soil," said Benjamin Lightburn, CEO and Co-Founder of Filament Health. "By making this donation, we hope to help Canadian researchers grow the evidence base for psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy."

In May 2022, the CIHR announced funding to support clinical trial research into the safety and early efficacy of using psilocybin, in combination with a psychotherapy, to treat substance use and mental health disorders. On June 29, 2023, the CIHR revealed that grants have been awarded to Dr. Leah Mayo of the University of Calgary to study alcohol use disorder, and Dr. Joshua Rosenblatt at the University Health Network to study treatment resistant depression.

"Alcohol use disorder (AUD) is a chronic and relapsing condition that causes significant interpersonal and societal burden, and has few effective treatments," said Dr. Mayo, Principal Investigator of the clinical trial at the University of Calgary and the Bloom Psychedelic Therapy and Research Institute. "New treatment options for AUD are urgently needed, and our trial design relies upon a supply of safe, high quality psilocybin so Filament Health's support is crucial to our success."

Filament Health is recognized for its significant support of global psychedelic research, having donated botanical psilocybin to 12 clinical trials in Canada, the United States, and Europe.

ABOUT FILAMENT HEALTH

Filament Health is a clinical-stage natural psychedelic drug development company. We believe that safe, standardized, naturally-derived psychedelic medicines can improve the lives of many, and our mission is to see them in the hands of everyone who needs them as soon as possible. Filament's platform of proprietary intellectual property enables the discovery, development, and delivery of natural psychedelic medicines for clinical development. We are paving the way with the first-ever natural psychedelic drug candidates.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

