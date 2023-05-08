FILAMENT HEALTH TO HOST VIRTUAL INVESTOR UPDATE

Attendees will gain insight into the Company's drug development strategy, growing partnership network, and clinical trials

VANCOUVER, BC, May 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Filament Health Corp. (OTCQB: FLHLF) (NEO: FH) (FSE: 7QS) ("Filament" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage natural psychedelic drug development company, today announced that it will host a virtual update for investors and shareholders on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern (11:00 a.m. Pacific).

During the event, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Benjamin Lightburn and Chief Science Officer (CSO) Ryan Moss will discuss Filament's recent progress including including US FDA approval of a clinical trial at the University of California San Francisco and the manufacture of GMP MDMA, as well as plans for continued growth.

The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session with the Company's senior management team.

WHO: Benjamin Lightburn, CEO, and Ryan Moss, CSO



WHEN: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern (11:00 a.m. Pacific)



WHERE: RSVP to [email protected] to receive access details.





A recording of the webcast will be available on the investor section of the Company's website following the event.

ABOUT FILAMENT HEALTH (OTCQB:FLHLF) (NEO:FH) (FSE:7QS)

Filament Health is a clinical-stage natural psychedelic drug development company. We believe that safe, standardized, naturally-derived psychedelic medicines can improve the lives of many, and our mission is to see them in the hands of everyone who needs them as soon as possible. Filament's platform of proprietary intellectual property enables the discovery, development, and delivery of natural psychedelic medicines. We are paving the way with the first-ever natural psychedelic drug candidates.

Learn more at www.filament.health and on Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn .

MEDIA RELATIONS: Anna Cordon, Director of Communications, [email protected]; INVESTOR RELATIONS: [email protected]