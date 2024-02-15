FILAMENT HEALTH COMPLETES THE FIRST EXPORT OF BOTANICAL PSILOCYBIN TO ISRAEL

Hadassah University Hospital will study PEX010, Filament's botanical psilocybin drug candidate, for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Filament Health Corp. (OTCQB: FLHLF) (Cboe CA: FH) (FSE:7QS) ("Filament" or the "Company"), a clinical‐stage natural psychedelic drug development company, today announced that it has successfully completed an export of PEX010, the Company's botanical psilocybin drug candidate, to Israel. The shipment is believed to be the first botanical psilocybin to be exported to Israel. Hadassah University Hospital will study PEX010 in a clinical trial examining the effects of psilocybin for treatment-resistant obsessive-compulsive disorder (TR-OCD) and treatment-resistant post-traumatic stress disorder (TR-PTSD).

"There is a growing need for research into mental health conditions like TR-PTSD and TR-OCD, and psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy shows significant promise for treating both of these conditions," said Dr. Ronen Segman, Associate Professor of Psychiatry at Hadassah University Hospital.

There is little effective therapy for chronic PTSD and despite decades of research, therapeutic options at the chronic stage are mostly limited to rehabilitation and symptom relief, resulting in substantial unmet need for a solution. Preliminary research into psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy for OCD has demonstrated a decrease in symptoms, pointing to the necessity for controlled proof of concept trials to further substantiate its safety and efficacy for TR-OCD.

"The successful export of PEX010 to Israel is a major achievement for our team," said Lisa Ranken, Chief Operating Officer at Filament Health. "Filament is one of the largest - if not the largest - supplier of psilocybin globally, and we are pleased to add Israel to the growing list of jurisdictions where our drug candidate will be under investigation."

The clinical trial at Hadassah University Hospital is the 28th study globally that is investigating Filament's psilocybin drug candidate for 12 mental health conditions including opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, depression, and coma. Filament has supplied PEX010 to clinical trials in Europe, Canada, and the United States, in addition to Israel.

ABOUT FILAMENT HEALTH (OTCQB:FLHLF) (Cboe CA:FH) (FSE:7QS)

Filament Health is a clinical-stage natural psychedelic drug development company. We believe that safe, standardized, naturally-derived psychedelic medicines can improve the lives of many, and our mission is to see them in the hands of everyone who needs them as soon as possible. Filament's platform of proprietary intellectual property enables the discovery, development, and delivery of natural psychedelic medicines for clinical development. We are paving the way with what we believe to be the first-ever natural psychedelic drug candidates.

Certain statements and information contained herein may constitute "forward‐looking statements" and "forward‐looking information," respectively, under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward‐looking information can be identified by the use of forward‐looking terminology such as, "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "believe", "intends", "forecast", "plans", "guidance" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward‐looking statements or information. The forward‐looking statements are not historical facts, but reflect the current expectations of management of Filament regarding future results or events and are based on information currently available to them. Certain material factors and assumptions were applied in providing these forward‐looking statements. Forward‐looking statements regarding the Company are based on the Company's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of Filament to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, including status of patent applications and the ability to secure patents. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward‐ looking statements and forward‐looking information. Filament will not update any forward‐ looking statements or forward‐looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

