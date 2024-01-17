FILAMENT HEALTH COMPLETES THE FIRST EXPORT OF BOTANICAL PSILOCYBIN TO AUSTRALIA

Reset Mind Sciences Ltd. has received a shipment of PEX010, Filament's botanical psilocybin drug candidate

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Filament Health Corp. (OTCQB: FLHLF) (Cboe CA: FH) (FSE: 7QS) ("Filament" or the "Company"), a clinical‐stage natural psychedelic drug development company, today announced that it successfully completed an export of PEX010, the Company's botanical psilocybin drug candidate, to Perth, Western Australia. The shipment is believed to be the first botanical psilocybin to be exported to Australia and was received by Reset Mind Sciences Ltd. ("Reset"), a psychedelic-focused subsidiary of Little Green Pharma , a biotechnology company dedicated to developing natural quality medicines to help those living with chronic conditions. Reset will use Filament's drug product for research purposes.

"The successful export of PEX010 to Australia is a major achievement for our team and demonstrates our significant regulatory capabilities," said Lisa Ranken, Chief Operating Officer at Filament Health. "To our knowledge, this is the first legal shipment of a botanical psilocybin drug candidate to arrive in Australia, and we are pleased to see a natural option being explored by Australian researchers."

"This shipment of naturally sourced psilocybin, the first of its kind to Australia, is not only a significant milestone for Reset but also for Australia's burgeoning psilocybin industry," said Reset's Chief Operating Officer Dr Leon Warne.

Since July 1, 2023, authorised psychiatrists in Australia have been able to prescribe psilocybin for treatment-resistant depression. Reset is progressing its GMP licence application to manufacture psilocybin products for human consumption from botanically sourced psilocybin while the industry awaits publication of the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration's Therapeutic Goods Order governing psilocybin production in Australia.

ABOUT FILAMENT HEALTH (OTCQB:FLHLF) (Cboe CA:FH) (FSE:7QS)

Filament Health is a clinical-stage natural psychedelic drug development company. We believe that safe, standardized, naturally-derived psychedelic medicines can improve the lives of many, and our mission is to see them in the hands of everyone who needs them as soon as possible. Filament's platform of proprietary intellectual property enables the discovery, development, and delivery of natural psychedelic medicines for clinical development. We are paving the way with the first-ever natural psychedelic drug candidates.

Learn more at www.filament.health and on Twitter , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements and information contained herein may constitute "forward‐looking statements" and "forward‐looking information," respectively, under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward‐looking information can be identified by the use of forward‐looking terminology such as, "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "believe", "intends", "forecast", "plans", "guidance" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward‐looking statements or information. The forward‐looking statements are not historical facts, but reflect the current expectations of management of Filament regarding future results or events and are based on information currently available to them. Certain material factors and assumptions were applied in providing these forward‐looking statements. Forward‐looking statements regarding the Company are based on the Company's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of Filament to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, including status of patent applications and the ability to secure patents. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward‐ looking statements and forward‐looking information. Filament will not update any forward‐ looking statements or forward‐looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Filament Health Corp.

For further information: MEDIA RELATIONS: Anna Cordon, VP, Communications, [email protected]; INVESTOR RELATIONS: [email protected]