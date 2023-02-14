FILAMENT HEALTH ANNOUNCES SECOND PSILOCYBIN SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH THE CENTRE FOR ADDICTION AND MENTAL HEALTH

CAMH will study PEX010, Filament's botanical psilocybin drug candidate, in a Health Canada-approved clinical trial for mild cognitive impairment

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Filament Health Corp. (OTCQB: FLHLF) (NEO: FH) (FSE: 7QS) ("Filament" or the "Company"), a clinical–stage natural psychedelic drug development company, today announced a second agreement to supply the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) , Canada's largest mental health teaching hospital and one of the world's leading research centres, with the Company's botanical psilocybin drug candidate, PEX010. CAMH will study the effects of psilocybin for the treatment of amnestic mild cognitive impairment (aMCI) in a Health Canada-approved clinical trial.

"Current treatments for aMCI are ineffective, and the examination of novel interventions is required to help prevent progression to Alzheimer's Dementia (AD)," said Dr. Philip Gerretsen, co-lead investigator for the CAMH trial. "This trial will examine if psilocybin can increase participants' synaptic density, which has previously been shown to occur in animal studies. We are very grateful to Filament Health for their donation of safe, high quality psilocybin which is crucial to the trial design."

Patients with aMCI are at higher risk of having Alzheimer's Disease and developing dementia. No effective treatment currently exists to prevent progression from aMCI to AD, and psilocybin represents a novel approach to promote synaptogenesis in the early stages which may counter neurodegeneration.

"We're proud to continue building our relationship with CAMH, one of the world's most well-regarded mental health research institutions," said Benjamin Lightburn, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Filament Health. "Supporting Dr. Gerretsen and Dr. Graff's research by donating PEX010 advances Filament's mission to see safe, natural psychedelics into the hands of everyone who needs them, as soon as possible."

Filament Health is a clinical-stage natural psychedelic drug development company. We believe that safe, standardized, naturally-derived psychedelic medicines can improve the lives of many, and our mission is to see them in the hands of everyone who needs them as soon as possible. Filament's platform of proprietary intellectual property enables the discovery, development, and delivery of natural psychedelic medicines for clinical development. We are paving the way with the first-ever natural psychedelic drug candidates.

