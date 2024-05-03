FILAMENT HEALTH ANNOUNCES CHANGE TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

VANCOUVER, BC, May 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Filament Health Corp. (OTCQB: FLHLF) (Cboe CA: FH) (FSE: 7QS) ("Filament" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage natural psychedelic drug development company, today announced that Chris Wagner has stepped down from his position as Director on the Company's board of directors due to the requirements of a new role, effective April 30, 2024.

Wagner commented: "I have been part of Filament's leadership team since the Company was founded, and I firmly believe in its differentiated competitive position and prospects. I wish Filament nothing but success going forward."

The Board of Directors and the Company's management team would like to thank Chris for his valuable contributions. Filament CEO Benjamin Lightburn, Dr. Konstantin Adamsky, Jonathan Conlin, and Michael Messinger continue to serve on the Company's board.

ABOUT FILAMENT HEALTH (OTCQB:FLHLF) (CBOE CA:FH) (FSE:7QS)

Filament Health is a clinical-stage natural psychedelic drug development company. We believe that safe, standardized, naturally-derived psychedelic medicines can improve the lives of many, and our mission is to see them in the hands of everyone who needs them as soon as possible. Filament's platform of proprietary intellectual property enables the discovery, development, and delivery of natural psychedelic medicines. We are paving the way with the first-ever natural psychedelic drug candidates.

