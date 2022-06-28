FILAMENT HEALTH ANNOUNCES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING VOTING RESULTS

VANCOUVER, BC, June 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Filament Health Corp. (OTCQB: FLHLF) (NEO: FH) (FSE: 7QS) ("Filament" or the "Company"), a clinical‐stage natural psychedelic drug development company, is pleased to announce that shareholders overwhelmingly approved all proposed resolutions at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of shareholders held virtually this morning.

At the AGM, there were 28 holders of the common shares of Filament (the "Common Shares") represented in person or by proxy, holding 68,830,831 Common Shares and representing 41.7% of Filament's 165,126,713 issued and outstanding Common Shares.

All nominees in the management information circular dated May 20, 2022 were elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of Filament's directors were as follows:

Class Nominee Votes in Favour % Votes Withheld % Proxy Common Shares Ben Lightburn 68,443,081 100.00 % - - Chris Wagner 67,590,248 98.75 % 852,833 1.25 % Greg Mills 68,309,748 99.81 % 133,333 0.19 % Jon Conlin 67,589,848 98.75 % 853,233 1.25 % Maureen O'Connell 68,443,081 100.00 % - -

At the AGM, shareholders also approved: (i) the setting of the number of directors at five (5) and the appointment of the auditor of the Company and the authorization of the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration. Detailed voting results for the meeting will be available on SEDAR.

Filament Health is a clinical-stage natural psychedelic drug development company. We believe that safe, standardized, naturally-derived psychedelic medicines can improve the lives of many, and our mission is to see them in the hands of everyone who needs them as soon as possible. Filament's platform of proprietary intellectual property enables the discovery, development, and delivery of natural psychedelic medicines for clinical development. We are paving the way with the first-ever natural psychedelic drug candidates.

