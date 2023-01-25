Fifth annual Muslim Awareness Week: January 25 to 31, 2023

Quebecers are invited to learn more about their Muslim neighbors through various cultural events

MONTREAL, Jan. 25, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - In the lead-up to the sixth annual anniversary of the Quebec City mosque attack, Quebecers are once again invited to participate in Muslim Awareness Week (MAW) as an opportunity to learn about fellow residents and engage in efforts promoting inclusion and cross-cultural understanding.

MAW will be held from Wednesday, January 25 to Tuesday, January 31st, The launch will take place on Wednesday, January 25 at 1 P.M. at Hôtel de ville de Montréal (155 Notre-Dame St. East, Montreal).

This year's theme is "Bridging the gap against Islamophobia".

There will be a strong interfaith and community component, with participation by members of various faith communities, as well as politicians and academics, including world renowned philosopher Charles Taylor. A special tribute will also be made to the memory of Dr. Bashar El Solh, one of the founders of MAW.

This year marks the second National Day of Remembrance of the Quebec City Mosque Attack and Action Against Islamophobia.

View a complete list of Muslim Awareness Week Events

"We are heartbroken every time we recall the horrific attack on the Centre Culturel Islamique du Québec. Six Québec Muslims never came home that night after attending evening prayers; their families will feel that pain for a long time. What gives us hope is the outpouring of love that we continue to feel from our fellow citizens."

"This week is about sharing the contributions of Quebec Muslims and broadening our understanding of the kind of society we believe is within reach - a society based on equity and inclusion for all," said Samira Laouni, Chair and co-founder of MAW.

This year, with partners in Montreal, Laval, Longueuil, Gatineau, Brossard and Quebec City, MAW is offering a series of in-person and online activities, in French and English, that highlight the diversity of Quebec's Muslim communities in a variety of fields, including the arts, civic engagement and climate justice. And, as it does every year, MAW is also organizing a vigil on January 29.

Learn more at www.ssm-maw.com.

About Muslim Awareness Week

Muslim Awareness Week (MAW) is a yearly week of solidarity and exchange where people of all ages, backgrounds, and beliefs are invited to learn about the achievements, contributions, aspirations and concerns of Quebecers of Muslim faith.

We are looking forward to seeing you.

SOURCE Muslim Awareness Week (MAW)

For further information: Media Contact in English: Salam El-Mousawi, M: 514.889.5255, E: [email protected]; Media Contact in French: Samira Laouni, M: 514.961.6859, E : [email protected]