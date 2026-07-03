FIFA World Cup Canada 50/50 Draw climbs as Canadian Men's National Team continue historic FIFA World Cup 2026™ run

Total jackpot sits at more than $1,000,000 CAD

TORONTO, July 3, 2026 /CNW/ - As the Canadian Men's National Team prepares for their first-ever FIFA World Cup 2026™ Round of 16 match this Saturday, July 4, the official FIFA World Cup 2026 Canada 50/50 Draws are also reaching historic heights. The British Columbia draw is climbing to nearly $1,000,000, on track to be the largest-ever 50/50 in provincial history. Ontario's jackpot currently sits at just over $300,000 (with the winner taking home $156,305), and Nova Scotia has officially joined the excitement, giving fans the chance to win a growing jackpot while helping build the next generation of soccer in their communities.

Team captain Alphonso Davies with a young fan. Photo courtesy Canada Soccer. (CNW Group/Canada Soccer)

The first-ever 50/50 draw for the FIFA World Cup™ raises money for Canada Soccer and its member associations' grassroots and youth soccer initiatives nationwide, with 50 per cent of proceeds going to support grassroots soccer infrastructure and programs in each participating province. A winning ticket draw in each province will grant the winner 50 percent of the jackpot. The draw will run until the final whistle of the final game of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on July 19, 2026. FIFA will not keep any of the draw proceeds; all funds raised will be reinvested in grassroots soccer in each participating province.

Tickets can be purchased at fifaworldcup5050.ca by fans in British Columbia, Ontario, and Nova Scotia, and at matches at Toronto Stadium, BC Place Vancouver, Canada Celebrates locations, Toronto and North Vancouver Canada Soccer Houses, FIFA Fan Festival™ Toronto and FIFA Fan Festival™ Vancouver.

"Soccer is Canada's most accessible, fastest growing sport and we know that interest and momentum will be massive after our turn as a host country and our incredible performance at this year's FIFA World Cup. Our mission is to grow the game across Canada, and every dollar helps us accomplish this," said Kevin Blue, Chief Executive Officer and General Secretary of Canada Soccer. "This 50/50 draw will raise critical funds for our provincial partners and allow us to continue to work together in bringing the power of the game to youth in communities from coast to coast."

Canada Soccer sits at the forefront of helping soccer across Canada, from the grassroots level to the National Team level, working closely with provincial and territorial governing bodies to increase access, participation and enthusiasm.

"Our Men's National Team's historic performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup is bringing communities together and inspiring players all across British Columbia. We have a unique opportunity to turn this moment into legacy," said Gabriel Assiss, CEO of BC Soccer Association. "Funds raised through the 50/50 draw will directly support grassroots soccer initiatives throughout our province, helping us improve access, expand participation, creating more opportunities for the next generation of players to discover their passion and develop their potential. Together, we can build a stronger future for soccer in British Columbia."

Hosting the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Canada has resulted in unprecedented attention and viewership of matches, especially Canadian Men's National Team matches, with more than 65 per cent of Canada's population tuning in to watch to date, consuming over 193 million hours of live group stage coverage, up 125% compared to the 2022 tournament in Qatar. Canada Soccer expects that this will result in significant increased interest and enrolment in local soccer organizations.

"Canada's historic run at the FIFA World Cup 2026 has united fans, families, and the soccer community across Ontario in a way we've never seen before," said Johnny R. Misley, CEO of Ontario Soccer. "These 50/50 funds will directly support grassroots programming in communities across the province, helping remove barriers to participation and creating more opportunities for young athletes to grow, compete, and succeed."

"Canada's World Cup run has created incredible excitement across Nova Scotia," said Lindsay MacAskill, Executive Director at Soccer Nova Scotia. "We have a unique opportunity to turn that energy into a lasting legacy. Every 50/50 ticket purchased helps us invest in grassroots soccer, player development and community infrastructure, creating more opportunities for young people to play the beautiful game across our province."

Full details regarding the FIFA World Cup 2026™ 50/50 Draws can be found at fifaworldcup5050.ca.

For more information or press inquiries, please contact:

Abigail Van Den Broek

416-799-8510

[email protected]

Khadija Yassin

647-871-5998

[email protected]

About Canada Soccer:

Canada Soccer is the official governing body for soccer in Canada. In partnership with its members, Canada Soccer promotes the growth and development of the game from grassroots to high performance on a national scale.

As one of the fastest-growing sports in the country, Canada Soccer supports nearly one million active registered participants across approximately 1,200 clubs operating within 13 provincial and territorial member associations from coast to coast.

Canada Soccer oversees the Men's, Women's, and Youth National Team programs, while leading domestic competitions, coach and referee development, grassroots initiatives, and community programming nationwide. As Canada co-hosts the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Canada Soccer continues to create opportunities for players, fans, and communities to connect through the power of the game.

Website: https://www.canadasoccer.com/

Instagram: @canadasoccer

SOURCE Canada Soccer