Canada Soccer and Infinity & Announce Music Ambassadors With First Wave of Perfect Pitch Contributors

Alessia Cara, Charlotte Cardin, Loud Luxury, Nelly Furtado, The Tragically Hip and others unite under Grammy-winning producer Boi-1da

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Soccer, in partnership with Infinity &, is proud to announce the first wave of celebrated Canadian artists joining the Perfect Pitch program as Music Ambassadors, part of the previously announced project led by Grammy Award-winning producer, Boi-1da.

Music Ambassadors will use their platforms to help amplify the program's creative offerings, engaging their audiences and uniting fans of both sport and music in support of Canada Soccer (which supports men's and women's soccer in Canada) and the Foundation's mission.

The growing roster of music ambassadors includes some of the nation's most influential and celebrated voices:

Alessia Cara

Charlotte Cardin

Loud Luxury

Nelly Furtado

The Tragically Hip

Zeds Dead

Spearheaded by executive producer Boi-1da, Perfect Pitch has taken shape over the past several months, bringing together a powerful blend of genres, cultures, and communities that reflect the diverse fabric of Canada today. The forthcoming album, set for release ahead of next summer's FIFA World Cup, is set to feature original music, re-imagined tracks, and unique collaborations with some of Canada's most celebrated artists.

"The energy around this project has been incredible," said Boi-1da. "It's inspiring to see so many iconic Canadian artists come together. What we're creating isn't just an album, it's a cultural statement. The music represents every corner of the country, and I'm proud of how collaborative and inclusive the process has been."

"I'm proud to support Canada Soccer through Perfect Pitch. Music and sports both bring people together, and it's amazing to see young athletes inspired to chase their dreams. Can't wait to cheer for our team in 2026!," added Charlotte Cardin.

Infinity & is set to amplify cross-promotion and activation opportunities across key entertainment and cultural platforms globally helping to raise Canada Soccer's brand beyond sport and in support of the Canada Soccer Foundation.

