Fierté Montréal's 20th edition: More than 1 million participants come together to celebrate and advocate

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- For ten days, the Fierté Montréal Festival, presented by TD Bank Group in collaboration with Loto-Québec, brought the city to life for its 20th edition. From July 31 to August 9, more than 1 million participants took part in the Festival's many activities, celebrating sexual and gender diversity, the creativity of the 2SLGBTQIA+ communities, and continuing to advocate for a fairer and more inclusive society.

This 20th edition also marks a major turning point in Fierté Montréal's history. By reconnecting with its activist roots and placing 2SLGBTQIA+ communities at the heart of its work, the organization is beginning a new chapter based on listening, mobilization and the defence of rights. This transformation was made concrete through increased dialogue with community organizations, stronger support for local initiatives, and programming that showcased more than 250 local artists, particularly emerging artists and artists from historically underrepresented communities.

A unifying, activist and hopeful Pride Parade

The culminating moment of the Festival, the Pride Parade brought together nearly 20,000 marchers and attracted more than 200,000 spectators.

The Parade remains both a celebration and a public demonstration, and provided an opportunity to honour past struggles, celebrate progress made, and highlight the ongoing demands of the 2SLGBTQIA+ communities.

In a context marked by a resurgence of hateful rhetoric and discrimination against 2SLGBTQIA+ people, communities and their allies sent a strong message of solidarity, resilience and hope: Let's shine together!

All activities took place in a safe environment and without any major incidents, thanks to Fierté Montréal's close collaboration with its various security partners and the authorities concerned.

A Village alive for ten days

The Village regained all its vibrancy thanks to continuous artistic and community programming presented from July 31 to August 9. This edition allowed us to strengthen our presence and reaffirm our attachment to this historic and symbolic neighbourhood for our communities.

For this anniversary edition, the Loto-Québec stage featured hundreds of local talents, with an emphasis on emerging talents and those from historically underrepresented communities, confirming Fierté Montréal's desire to support local creation and strengthen ties with the artistic and community sectors. More than 55,000 people were able to enjoy the richness and diversity of this programming.

Community Days at the heart of the Festival

Presented by Cabenuva, Community Days attracted more than 490,000 people and once again proved to be an unmissable gathering.

An essential platform for the community sector, more than 125 organizations, businesses, sports clubs and sociocultural groups welcomed the public on Sainte-Catherine Street East and Atateken Street on August 7 and 8 to showcase their initiatives, their commitments to 2SLGBTQIA+ communities, and to continue raising public awareness.

The Rainbow Market confirms its success

Following a well-received first edition, the Rainbow Market, presented in collaboration with M.A.D. Festival and the SDC du Village, was once again a great success. More than 191,000 people visited the Rainbow Market this year.

Over three days, 40 entrepreneurs, artisans, artists and designers from the 2SLGBTQIA+ communities showcased their expertise in a space that encouraged discovery, encounters and the promotion of the local creative economy.

Three spectacular evenings at the Esplanade of the Olympic Park

From August 7 to 9, the major free shows presented on the TD Stage at the Esplanade of the Olympic Park attracted nearly 48,000 festivalgoers.

Over three evenings, local, national and international artists offered performances celebrating music, dance, circus, live arts and drag culture.

The 20th Anniversary Show: a historic celebration

The highlight of the 20th anniversary celebrations, The 20th Anniversary Show, presented by Cogeco, brought together nearly one hundred artists in a large-scale production specially conceived to mark two decades of Fierté Montréal and almost fifty years of struggles for 2SLGBTQIA+ communities.

A landmark edition

This 20th edition will remain engraved in Fierté Montréal's history as a unifying, inclusive and deeply committed moment. It also marked the beginning of a new chapter for the organization, characterized by renewed dialogue with communities, increased commitment to local organizations, and programming that reflects more than ever the richness, intersectionality and diversity of 2SLGBTQIA+ realities.

Thanks to the mobilization of hundreds of volunteers, artists, partners, community organizations and thousands of participants, the Festival once again demonstrated that Montréal remains one of the great capitals of sexual and gender diversity.

Never without our partners

Fierté Montréal thanks its longstanding partners, as well as those who have recently joined them, without whom it would be impossible to continue the fight for the full recognition of the rights of 2SLGBTQIA+ communities: TD Bank Group, a supporter since 2008, Loto-Québec, the Ville de Montréal, the Gouvernement du Québec, the Government of Canada, Tourisme Montréal, the Conseil des arts de Montréal, Cabenuva, Trojan, SAQ, Air Canada, STM, Hydro-Québec, Bud Light, RONA, Apretude, ViiV Healthcare, Loblaws, no name, LSM, Fugues, MTL Dans la poche, Cogeco, Publicité Sauvage, Bell Media, CTV, Virgin Radio, Énergie, Rouge, CIBL, Le Devoir, Petit Futé, Québec Le Mag, Cult, Gay City News, Culture Cible, Gay Globe, SDC du Village, the Société de développement et de mise en valeur du Parc olympique, the Partenariat du Quartier des spectacles, PME MTL Centre-Ville, the Regroupement des évènements majeurs internationaux and Fierté Canada Pride.

About Fierté Montréal

Since 2007, Fierté Montréal has amplified the voices of 2SLGBTQIA+ communities to ensure their representation, inclusion and recognition of their rights in society. As drivers of social change, our festival, community initiatives, and artistic and cultural projects celebrate the creativity and resilience of our communities. By listening to and collaborating with 2SLGBTQIA+ communities, we bring their struggles and realities to the attention of the general public and institutions.

Fierté Montréal presents its activities in Tiotia:ke, on the unceded territory of the Kanien'kehá:ka Nation. We recognize them as the stewards of the lands and waters on which we gather. Tiotia:ke has historically been known as a gathering place for many First Nations, and today, a diverse Indigenous population, as well as other peoples, reside here. It is with respect for the ties between the past, present and future that we recognize the ongoing relationships between Indigenous Peoples and other members of the Montréal community.

SOURCE Fierté Montréal

Interview requests: Nathalie Roy, Consultant, Media Relations, 514 889-3622