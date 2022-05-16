/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

MONTREAL, May 16, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Fiera Capital Corporation (TSX: FSZ) ("Fiera Capital" or the "Company), a leading independent asset management firm and the manager of the imaxx Short Term Bond Fund and imaxx Canadian Fixed Pay Fund (each an "imaxx Fund" and collectively, the "imaxx Funds"), announced that, effective today, Class A and F Units of imaxx Short Term Bond Fund and Class A0, A2, A3, A5, F0, F2 and F5 Units of imaxx Canadian Fixed Pay Fund will no longer be available for purchase by new or existing unitholders, including purchases made through a pre-authorized purchase plan.

Class I and O Units of the imaxx Funds remain available for purchase pursuant to applicable exemptions from the prospectus requirement by institutional clients and other investors who have been approved by Fiera Capital.

