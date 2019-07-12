Fiera Capital to announce financial results for the second quarter of 2019 on August 14, 2019

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

MONTREAL, July 12, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Fiera Capital Corporation (TSX: FSZ) ("Fiera Capital") will issue its financial results for the second quarter of 2019 on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, before markets open, followed by a conference call at 10:30 a.m. (EDT) that same day.

Conference call information:

The conference call will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 , at 10:30 a.m. (EDT) .

, at . The call will be hosted by Vincent Duhamel , Global President and Chief Operating Officer and Lucas Pontillo , Executive Vice President and Global Chief Financial Officer.

, Global President and Chief Operating Officer and , Executive Vice President and Global Chief Financial Officer. Financial analysts will be invited to ask questions.

Media representatives and other interested individuals are invited to participate on a "listen-only" basis.

Conference call access:

From Canada and the United States : 1-888-231-8191 (toll free)

and : 1-888-231-8191 (toll free) Outside North America : 1-647-427-7450

: 1-647-427-7450 The conference will also be accessible live via webcast.

Financial information:

Quarterly press release, supplementary financial information and presentation will be posted on www.fieracapital.com prior to the beginning of the conference call.

Replay of conference call:

Audio replay will be available from August 14 to August 21, 2019 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (toll free), access code 4472856.

About Fiera Capital Corporation



Fiera Capital is a leading independent asset management firm with approximately C$144.9 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2019. The Firm provides institutional, retail and private wealth clients with access to full-service integrated money management solutions across traditional and alternative asset classes. Clients and their portfolios derive benefit from Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified offerings and outstanding service. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange. www.fieracapital.com

In the U.S., asset management services are provided by the Firm's U.S. affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

Additional information about Fiera Capital Corporation, including the Firm's annual information form, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information: Mariem Elsayed, Director, Investor Relations and Public Affairs, Fiera Capital Corporation, 514-954-6619, melsayed@fieracapital.com

