MONTREAL, Nov. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Fiera Capital Corporation (TSX: FSZ) ("Fiera Capital" or the "Company"), a leading independent asset management firm, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. Financial references are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

(in $ thousands except where

otherwise indicated) Q3 Q2 Q3

YTD YTD 2023 2023 2022

2023 2022 End of period AUM (in $ billions) 155.3 164.2 158.3

155.3 158.3 Average AUM (in $ billions) 160.7 164.5 161.6

163.0 167.4













IFRS Financial Measures











Total revenues 158,740 159,843 160,554

475,674 496,742 Base management fees 147,645 149,793 145,649

444,866 455,411 Net earnings 1 11,067 10,484 8,666

19,034 22,844













Non-IFRS Financial Measures











Adjusted EBITDA 2 43,942 45,468 45,248

128,233 139,013 Adjusted EBITDA margin 2 27.7 % 28.4 % 28.2 %

27.0 % 28.0 % Adjusted net earnings 1,2 23,651 28,708 23,875

75,903 88,682 LTM Free Cash Flow 2 98,056 45,198 92,472

98,056 92,472















Note: Certain totals, subtotals and percentages may not reconcile due to rounding

"The end of the third quarter saw a significant shift in market sentiment resulting in a reversal in equity market performance and a large shift in the yield curve impacting bond markets. Unfavorable markets resulted in a reduction of $4.7 billion in our AUM, of which $3 billion related to fixed income. In this weak market environment, we remain focused on our performance and dedicated to our clients. Our investment teams continue to execute on their mandates to be well positioned for when investors begin re-allocating capital." said Jean-Guy Desjardins, Chairman of the Board and Global Chief Executive Officer. "Our regional distribution model is almost fully implemented with the recently announced appointment of Eric Roberts, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Fiera USA. The search for our fourth and final appointment, a Canadian CEO, is also in the final phases."

"We remain pleased with our operating performance in the face of market volatility, which has shown a year-over-year increase in base management fees. This performance along with our positive free cash flow enabled us to reduce our debt, as well as significantly improve our last twelve-month free cash flow in the third quarter." said Lucas Pontillo, Executive Director and Global Chief Financial Officer. "I am also announcing that the Board of Directors has approved a dividend of 21.5 cents per share, payable on December 18, 2023."

Assets Under Management (in $ millions, unless otherwise indicated)

By Platform June 30, 2023 New Lost Net Contributions Net Organic

Growth3 Market and Other4 Strategic5 September 30,

2023 Public Markets, excluding AUM

sub-advised by PineStone 95,208 438 (391) (412) (365) (3,159) — 91,684 Public Markets AUM sub-advised

by PineStone 50,096 91 (3,104) (84) (3,097) (1,609) (520) 44,870 Public Markets - Total 145,304 529 (3,495) (496) (3,462) (4,768) (520) 136,554 Private Markets 18,893 215 (163) (248) (196) 66 — 18,763 Total 164,197 744 (3,658) (744) (3,658) (4,702) (520) 155,317

By Distribution Channel June 30, 2023 New Lost Net Contributions Net Organic

Growth3 Market and Other4 Strategic5 September 30,

2023 Institutional 89,857 351 (2,358) (360) (2,367) (3,181) (520) 83,789 Financial Intermediaries 60,276 182 (1,131) (81) (1,030) (1,487) — 57,759 Private Wealth 14,064 211 (169) (303) (261) (34) — 13,769 Total 164,197 744 (3,658) (744) (3,658) (4,702) (520) 155,317

By Platform December 31,

2022 New Lost Net Contributions Net Organic

Growth3 Market and Other4 Strategic5 September 30,

2023 Public Markets, excluding AUM

sub-advised by PineStone 91,046 2,511 (2,572) (1,031) (1,092) 1,730 — 91,684 Public Markets AUM sub-advised

by PineStone 49,219 122 (6,698) (955) (7,531) 3,702 (520) 44,870 Public Markets - Total 140,265 2,633 (9,270) (1,986) (8,623) 5,432 (520) 136,554 Private Markets 18,241 1,394 (546) (477) 371 151 — 18,763 Total 158,506 4,027 (9,816) (2,463) (8,252) 5,583 (520) 155,317

By Distribution Channel December 31,

2022 New Lost Net Contributions Net Organic

Growth3 Market and Other4 Strategic5 September 30,

2023 Institutional 84,330 2,473 (4,002) (1,009) (2,538) 2,517 (520) 83,789 Financial Intermediaries 60,275 737 (5,024) (632) (4,919) 2,403 — 57,759 Private Wealth 13,901 817 (790) (822) (795) 663 — 13,769 Total 158,506 4,027 (9,816) (2,463) (8,252) 5,583 (520) 155,317

AUM decreased by $8 .9 billion or 5.4% compared to June 30, 2023 : An unfavourable market impact reduced AUM by $4 .5 billion, which included $3.0 billion related to fixed income mandates. In addition, organic growth was negative $3 .7 billion during the quarter. The sale of three Public Markets funds that were sub-advised by PineStone to New York Life Investments also reduced AUM by $0 .5 billion and income distributions from Private Markets funds reduced AUM by $0 .2 billion. Included in the negative net organic growth of $3.7 billion was $3.1 billion of outflows related to AUM sub-advised by PineStone. Of this $3.1 billion of outflows, approximately $1.1 billion was transferred directly to PineStone and $1.8 billion related to lost mandates as a result of clients exiting these strategies entirely. The remaining $0.2 billion related to negative net contributions where clients rebalanced their portfolios to reduce their allocation to these strategies. For the three months ended September 30, 2023 , of the $1.8 billion related to lost mandates as a result of clients exiting their position entirely, approximately $0.7 billion related to National Bank Investments Inc.

.9 billion or 5.4% compared to : AUM decreased by $3 .2 billion or 2.0% compared to December 31, 2022 : While a favourable market impact increased AUM by $6 .0 billion on a year-to-date basis, this amount was offset by negative net organic growth of $8 .3 billion, primarily in Public Markets. In addition, the sale of three Public Markets funds that were sub-advised by PineStone to New York Life Investments impacted AUM by $0 .5 billion, and income distributions from Private Markets funds reduced AUM by $0 .4 billion. Negative net organic growth included $7.5 billion of outflows connected to AUM sub-advised by PineStone, of which approximately $3.9 billion related to AUM that transferred directly to PineStone, while $2.6 billion related to lost mandates as a result of clients exiting these strategies entirely. The remaining $1.0 billion related to negative net contributions where clients rebalanced their portfolios to reduce their allocation to these strategies. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 , of the $7.5 billion of outflows connected to AUM sub-advised by PineStone, $2.2 billion related to National Bank Investments Inc., of which approximately $1.0 billion was transferred directly to PineStone. National Bank Investments Inc. is also expected to withdraw its remaining $5.6 billion in AUM sub-advised by PineStone by early 2025. Going forward, excluding the AUM outflows related to National Bank Investments Inc., management expects the AUM reduction from lost mandates transferring directly to PineStone to be in the range of $1 to $3 billion per year.

.2 billion or 2.0% compared to :

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

The Company's financial highlights reflect the following major items for the third quarter of 2023:

Revenue decreased by $1.1 million , or 0.7% compared to Q2 2023. The decrease was due to lower base management fees in Public Markets and lower commitment and transaction fees, which were partly offset by higher performance fees in Public and Private Markets, higher other revenues, and higher base management fees in Private Markets. Revenue decreased by $1.9 million , or 1.2% compared to Q3 2022. The decrease was primarily due to lower share of earnings in joint ventures and associates, and lower commitment and transaction fees from lower deal activity, which were partly offset by higher base management fees, performance fees, and other revenues.

, or 0.7% compared to Q2 2023. The decrease was due to lower base management fees in Public Markets and lower commitment and transaction fees, which were partly offset by higher performance fees in Public and Private Markets, higher other revenues, and higher base management fees in Private Markets. Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $1.6 million or 3.5% compared to Q2 2023, primarily due to lower revenues, which were offset by lower associated sub-advisory fees and continued curbed discretionary spending holding selling, general and administration expenses relatively flat. Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $1.3 million or 2.9% compared to Q3 2022, primarily due to lower revenues and slightly higher overall selling, general and administration expenses which were muted by lower sub-advisory fees and contained discretionary spending.

or 3.5% compared to Q2 2023, primarily due to lower revenues, which were offset by lower associated sub-advisory fees and continued curbed discretionary spending holding selling, general and administration expenses relatively flat. Adjusted net earnings decreased by $5.0 million , or 17.4% compared to Q2 2023, primarily due to lower revenues, unfavourable foreign exchange, and higher interest on long-term debt, which were partly offset by lower income tax expense. Adjusted net earnings was essentially flat compared to Q3 2022, as lower revenues and higher interest on long-term debt and debentures were offset by lower income tax expense and lower foreign exchange expense.

, or 17.4% compared to Q2 2023, primarily due to lower revenues, unfavourable foreign exchange, and higher interest on long-term debt, which were partly offset by lower income tax expense. Net earnings attributable to the Company's shareholders increased by $0.6 million compared to Q2 2023, primarily due to a gain on sale of funds in connection with the New York Life Investments partnership and lower income tax expense, which were partly offset by unfavourable foreign exchange and lower revenues. Net earnings attributable to the Company's shareholders increased by $2.4 million compared to Q3 2022 primarily due to the gain on sale of funds and lower income tax expense, which were partly offset by higher interest on long-term debt, higher accretion and fair value change on purchase price obligations, and lower revenues.

compared to Q2 2023, primarily due to a gain on sale of funds in connection with the New York Life Investments partnership and lower income tax expense, which were partly offset by unfavourable foreign exchange and lower revenues. LTM free cash flow increased by $5 .6 million compared to Q3 2022. The increase was mainly due to higher cash generated by operating activities, primarily from changes in non-cash working capital, which was partly offset by lower LTM net earnings. In addition, lower cash was used in the settlement of purchase price obligations, which was partly offset by higher interest on debt and lower distributions from joint ventures and associates.

Year-to-Date Financial Highlights

The Company's financial highlights reflect the following major items for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023 compared to the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022:

Revenue decreased by $21.0 million or 4.2%, primarily due to lower base management fees in Public Markets from lower average AUM, lower share of earnings in joint ventures and associates, and lower commitment and transaction fees, partly offset by higher base management fees in Private Markets.

or 4.2%, primarily due to lower base management fees in Public Markets from lower average AUM, lower share of earnings in joint ventures and associates, and lower commitment and transaction fees, partly offset by higher base management fees in Private Markets. Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $10.8 million , or 7.8% primarily due to lower revenues, partly offset by lower employee compensation costs and sub-advisory fees.

, or 7.8% primarily due to lower revenues, partly offset by lower employee compensation costs and sub-advisory fees. Adjusted net earnings decreased by $12.8 million , or 14.4% primarily due to lower revenues and higher interest on long-term debt and debentures, partly offset by lower SG&A, excluding share-based compensation, favourable foreign exchange revaluation, and lower income tax expense.

, or 14.4% primarily due to lower revenues and higher interest on long-term debt and debentures, partly offset by lower SG&A, excluding share-based compensation, favourable foreign exchange revaluation, and lower income tax expense. Net earnings attributable to the Company's shareholders decreased by $3.8 million . Items which impacted the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023 compared to the same period last year included: A lower contribution from adjusted EBITDA of $10.8 million ; A provision of $6.3 million related to certain claims in the current year; and A $10.3 million increase in interest on long-term debt, due to rising interest rates

. Items which impacted the nine-month period ended compared to the same period last year included: Partly offset by: A gain on sale of funds of $5.1 million in connection with the New York Life Investments partnership; and favourable foreign exchange.



Third Quarter Business Highlights

Strategic Transactions

In connection with the Company's previously announced strategic distribution partnership with New York Life Investments ("NYLIM"), on September 13, 2023, the Company sold four funds to NYLIM which were brought into its MainStay Funds lineup. A gain on sale of funds of $5.1 million was recognized during the quarter.

Subsequent to September 30, 2023

Leadership Announcements

As part of the Company's global expansion strategy, the Company appointed Eric Roberts as Executive Director and CEO, Fiera USA, effective November 13, 2023. Mr. Roberts will directly lead the marketing and distribution teams across the United States and provide executive leadership for all employees in the region. This follows the previously announced appointments of Klaus Schuster and Rob Petty as Executive Director and CEO of Fiera EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and Fiera Asia, respectively.

These appointments allow us to expand and strengthen our presence in the United States, EMEA and Asia respectively, as the Company continues to implement its new regionalized distribution model with a focus on building local capabilities.

Dividend Decared

On November 7, 2023, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.215 per Class A Share and Class B Share, payable on December 18, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 20, 2023. The dividend is an eligible dividend for income tax purposes.

Additional details relating to the company's operating results can be found on our Investor Relations web page under Financial Documents - Quarterly Results - Management's Discussion and Analysis.

Conference Call

Live

Fiera Capital will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (ET) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, to discuss its financial results. The dial-in number to access the conference call from Canada and the United States is 1-888-390-0620 (toll-free) and 1-416-764-8651 from outside North America.

The conference call will also be accessible via webcast in the Investor Relations section of Fiera Capital's website, under Events and Presentations.

Replay

An audio replay of the call will be available until November 15, 2023 by dialing 1-888-390-0541 (toll free), access code 896532 followed by the number sign (#).

The webcast will remain available for three months following the call and can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of Fiera Capital's website under Events and Presentations.

Footnotes

1) Attributable to the Company's shareholders.

2) Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted EBITDA per share, Adjusted net earnings and Adjusted net earnings per share (basic and diluted), and Last Twelve Months ("LTM") Free Cash Flow are not standardized measures prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. We have included non-IFRS measures to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating and financial performance. We believe non-IFRS measures are important supplemental metrics of operating and financial performance because they highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. Securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers, many of which present non-IFRS measures when reporting their results. Management also uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating and financial performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual budgets and to assess its ability to meet future debt service, capital expenditure and working capital requirements.



FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED FOR THE NINE-MONTH

PERIODS ENDED

September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Net earnings 12,236 11,921 9,849 23,409 27,055 Income tax expense 2,353 5,140 6,172 7,640 8,448 Amortization and depreciation 13,381 13,435 13,679 40,529 42,548 Interest on long-term debt and

debentures 12,485 11,215 8,550 34,293 24,015 Interest on lease liabilities, foreign

exchange revaluation and other

financial charges 3,805 (2,370) 6,039 2,225 6,964 EBITDA 44,260 39,341 44,289 108,096 109,030 Restructuring, acquisition related

and other costs 1,511 3,448 2,772 12,969 11,933 Accretion and change in fair value

of purchase price obligations

and other (537) (2,024) (2,626) (3,042) 983 Share-based compensation 3,423 3,951 1,749 9,881 18,169 Loss (gain) on investments, net 419 157 (950) (711) 554 Gain on sale of funds (5,139) — — (5,139) — Other expenses (income) 5 595 14 6,179 (1,656) Adjusted EBITDA 43,942 45,468 45,248 128,233 139,013 Per share basic 0.41 0.44 0.44 1.24 1.36 Per share diluted 0.31 0.37 0.43 1.19 1.34 Weighted average shares

outstanding - basic (thousands) 105,921 103,720 102,906 103,646 102,382 Weighted average shares

outstanding - diluted (thousands) 141,294 122,875 104,512 107,739 104,005

Reconciliation to Adjusted Net Earnings (in $ thousands)



FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED FOR THE NINE-MONTH

PERIODS ENDED

September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Net earnings attributable to the

Company's shareholders 11,067 10,484 8,666 19,034 22,844 Amortization and depreciation 13,381 13,435 13,679 40,529 42,548 Restructuring, acquisition related and

other costs 1,511 3,448 2,772 12,969 11,933 Accretion and change in fair value of

purchase price obligations and

other, and effective interest on

debentures (340) (1,712) (2,339) (2,280) 2,571 Share-based compensation 3,423 3,951 1,749 9,881 18,169 Gain on sale of funds (5,139) — — (5,139) — Other expenses (income) 5 595 14 6,179 (1,656) Tax effect of above-mentioned items (257) (1,493) (666) (5,270) (7,727) Adjusted net earnings attributable

to the Company's shareholders 23,651 28,708 23,875 75,903 88,682 Per share – basic









Net earnings 0.10 0.10 0.08 0.18 0.22 Adjusted net earnings 0.22 0.28 0.23 0.73 0.87 Per share – diluted









Net earnings 0.09 0.09 0.08 0.18 0.22 Adjusted net earnings 0.18 0.24 0.23 0.70 0.85 Weighted average shares

outstanding - basic (thousands) 105,921 103,720 102,906 103,646 102,382 Weighted average shares

outstanding - diluted (thousands) 141,294 122,875 104,512 107,739 104,005

Reconciliation to LTM Free Cash Flow (in $ thousands)



FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED

Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4

2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Net cash generated by (used in) operating

activities 79,708 14,123 (13,463) 66,722 25,686 46,853 (25,951) 97,226 Settlement of purchase price obligations and

puttable financial instrument liability — (1,500) — — (3,476) (23,901) — — Proceeds on promissory note 1,510 1,460 1,536 1,497 1,455 1,375 1,334 1,319 Distributions received from joint ventures and

associates, net of investments 1,617 502 4,252 2,513 3,621 4,338 6,330 2,256 Dividends and other distributions to NCI — (5,895) — 10 — (1,753) (1,425) (19) Lease payments, net of lease inducements (3,837) (4,925) (4,510) (4,607) (4,396) (4,221) (4,306) (4,822) Interest paid on long-term debt and

debentures (12,174) (12,019) (10,379) (9,713) (8,191) (8,299) (7,427) (6,636) Other restructuring costs 1,226 452 1,180 1,056 470 160 418 883 Acquisition related and other costs 130 341 716 527 153 680 1,412 1,326 Free Cash Flow 68,180 (7,461) (20,668) 58,005 15,322 15,232 (29,615) 91,533 LTM Free Cash Flow 98,056 45,198 67,891 58,944 92,472 109,828 145,257 135,012

3) Net Organic Growth represents the sum of New, Lost and Net Contributions.

4) Market and Other includes the impact of market changes, income distributions and foreign exchange.

5) Relates to the sale of three Public Markets funds that were sub-advised by PineStone to New York Life Investments, in connection with the strategic distribution partnership.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements relating to future events or future performance and reflecting management's expectations or beliefs regarding future events including business and economic conditions and Fiera Capital's growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities. Forward-looking statements may include comments with respect to Fiera Capital's objectives, strategies to achieve those objectives, expected financial results, and the outlook for Fiera Capital's businesses and for the Canadian, American, European, Asian and other global economies. Such statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on factors and assumptions it considers to be reasonable based on information currently available to management and may typically be identified by terminology such as "believe", "expect", "aim", "goal", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "may increase", "may fluctuate", "predict", "potential", "continue", "target", "intend" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology and similar expressions of future or conditional verbs, such as "will", "should", "would" and "could."

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and the risk that predictions, forecasts, projections, expectations or conclusions will not prove to be accurate. As a result, the Company does not guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. A number of important factors, many of which are beyond Fiera Capital's control, could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the predictions, forecasts, projections, expectations, or conclusions expressed in such forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, risks related to investment performance and investment of the assets under management ("AUM"), AUM concentration related to strategies sub-advised by PineStone, reputational risk, regulatory compliance, information security policies, procedures and capabilities, privacy laws, litigation risk, insurance coverage, third-party relationships, growth and integration of acquired businesses, AUM growth, key employees, ownership structure and potential dilution, indebtedness, market risk, credit risk, inflation, interest rates and recession risks and other factors described in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2022 under the heading "Risk Factors" or discussed in other materials filed by the Company with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The preceding list of important factors is not exhaustive. When relying on forward-looking statements in this document and any other disclosure made by Fiera Capital, investors and others should carefully consider the preceding factors, other uncertainties and potential events. Fiera Capital does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by it or on its behalf in order to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by applicable laws.

