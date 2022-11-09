Assets under management ("AUM") of $158.3 billion as at September 30, 2022 , an increase of $1.6 billion , or 1.0%, compared to June 30, 2022

Subsequent to September 30, 2022

On November 8, 2022 , the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.215 per Class A subordinate voting share ("Class A Share") and Class B special voting share ("Class B Share") of the Company.

MONTREAL, Nov. 9, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Fiera Capital Corporation (TSX: FSZ) ("Fiera Capital" or the "Company"), a leading independent asset management firm, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. Financial references are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

(in $ thousands except where

otherwise indicated) Q3 Q2 Q3

YTD YTD 2022 2022 2021

2022 2021 End of period AUM (in $ billions) 158.3 156.7 180.8

158.3 180.8 Average AUM (in $ billions) 161.6 163.0 183.2

167.4 179.1













IFRS Financial Measures











Total revenues 160,554 163,845 174,928

496,742 507,944 Base management fees 145,649 150,451 160,575

455,411 471,602 Net earnings 1 8,666 10,759 2,333

22,844 37,877













Non-IFRS Financial Measures











Adjusted EBITDA 2 45,248 46,437 55,357

139,013 155,553 Adjusted EBITDA margin 2 28.2 % 28.3 % 31.6 %

28.0 % 30.6 % Adjusted net earnings 1,2 23,875 31,555 37,536

88,682 116,313 LTM Free Cash Flow 2 92,472 109,828 131,426

92,472 131,426

Note: Certain totals, subtotals and percentages may not reconcile due to rounding.



"Through another challenging quarter of market uncertainty, AUM was bolstered by solid organic growth in our Private Markets platform across all distribution channels, which saw 7.1% growth in the quarter and 22.0% growth year-on-year," said Jean-Philippe Lemay, Global President and Chief Executive Officer. "Volatile markets and persistent macro-economic uncertainties remained dominant in Q3. Despite ongoing client risk aversion to active equities, affecting flows into the asset class, we remain encouraged by our ongoing efforts in our distribution capabilities with new mandates of $2.7 billion outpacing lost mandates of $1.0 billion in the quarter. We are particularly pleased with the positive net organic growth in the Institutional channel of $1.0 billion across both our Public and Private Markets platforms this quarter. We remain confident in our ability to deliver diversified solutions across a spectrum of economic conditions as we continue to execute on our strategic priorities."

"While revenues were impacted by a lower average AUM in Q3 2022 compared to the previous quarter, our Adjusted EBITDA margin remains consistent to the previous quarter at 28.2%, due in large part to a higher contribution from Private Markets on revenues," said Lucas Pontillo, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Financial Officer. "Thanks to actions taken on our capital structure in previous quarters, our balance sheet position remains robust despite the rising interest rate environment, and I am pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has approved a dividend of 21.5 cents per share, payable on December 19, 2022."

Assets Under Management (in $ millions, unless otherwise indicated)



PUBLIC MARKETS PRIVATE MARKETS



Institutional Financial

Intermediaries Private

Wealth TOTAL

PUBLIC

MARKETS Institutional Financial

Intermediaries Private

Wealth TOTAL

PRIVATE

MARKETS TOTAL AUM - June 30, 2022 66,704 62,586 10,306 139,596 13,889 560 2,610 17,059 156,655 New 934 361 270 1,565 982 31 133 1,146 2,711 Net Contributions (377) (1,126) (466) (1,969) (84) (8) 111 19 (1,950) Lost (273) (325) (109) (707) (204) (7) (51) (262) (969) Net Organic Growth 3 284 (1,090) (305) (1,111) 694 16 193 903 (208) Market and Other 4 592 711 230 1,533 255 2 47 304 1,837 AUM - September 30, 2022 67,580 62,207 10,231 140,018 14,838 578 2,850 18,266 158,284



June 30, 2022 New Net Contributions Lost Net Organic Growth Market and Other 4 September 30, 2022 Canada 106,310 1,879 (1,249) (592) 38 1,213 107,561 United States 33,875 511 (526) (347) (362) 1,314 34,827 Europe & Asia 16,470 321 (175) (30) 116 (690) 15,896 Total 156,655 2,711 (1,950) (969) (208) 1,837 158,284



PUBLIC MARKETS PRIVATE MARKETS



Institutional Financial

Intermediaries Private

Wealth TOTAL

PUBLIC

MARKETS Institutional Financial

Intermediaries Private

Wealth TOTAL

PRIVATE

MARKETS TOTAL AUM - December 31, 2021 82,694 77,498 12,256 172,448 12,933 398 2,535 15,866 188,314 New 1,527 1,230 693 3,450 2,147 75 507 2,729 6,179 Net Contributions (2,757) (2,452) (712) (5,921) (836) (2) 55 (783) (6,704) Lost (762) (1,000) (399) (2,161) (440) (11) (70) (521) (2,682) Net Organic Growth 3 (1,992) (2,222) (418) (4,632) 871 62 492 1,425 (3,207) Market and Other 4 (13,122) (10,505) (1,607) (25,234) 1,034 118 (177) 975 (24,259) Strategic 5 — (2,564) — (2,564) — — — — (2,564) AUM - September 30, 2022 67,580 62,207 10,231 140,018 14,838 578 2,850 18,266 158,284



December 31,

2021 New Net

Contributions Lost Net Organic

Growth Market and

Other 4 Strategic 5 September 30,

2022 Canada 124,457 4,010 (4,371) (1,303) (1,664) (15,232) — 107,561 United States 44,357 1,449 (1,982) (1,053) (1,586) (5,380) (2,564) 34,827 Europe & Asia 19,500 720 (351) (326) 43 (3,647) — 15,896 Total 188,314 6,179 (6,704) (2,682) (3,207) (24,259) (2,564) 158,284



Key Financial Highlights

Quarterly Financial Highlights

The Company's financial highlights reflect the following major items for the third quarter of 2022:

AUM in the third quarter of 2022 increased $1.6 billion or 1.0% compared to the previous quarter, primarily due to net new mandates in Public and Private Markets and a favourable market impact, primarily from the strengthening of the US Dollar versus the Canadian Dollar. AUM decreased by $22.5 billion or 12.4% compared to the corresponding period of 2021, due to a $25.8 billion decrease in Public Markets AUM, partly offset by a $3.3 billion increase in Private Markets AUM. The decrease in Public Markets was primarily due to the decline in equity and fixed income markets during the year. Net contributions in Public Markets during both comparative periods were negative, primarily due to portfolio rebalancing in response to current market dynamics.

or 1.0% compared to the previous quarter, primarily due to net new mandates in Public and Private Markets and a favourable market impact, primarily from the strengthening of the US Dollar versus the Canadian Dollar. AUM decreased by or 12.4% compared to the corresponding period of 2021, due to a decrease in Public Markets AUM, partly offset by a increase in Private Markets AUM. The decrease in Public Markets was primarily due to the decline in equity and fixed income markets during the year. Net contributions in Public Markets during both comparative periods were negative, primarily due to portfolio rebalancing in response to current market dynamics. Revenue in the third quarter of 2022 decreased by $3.2 million , or 2.0% compared to the previous quarter and $14.3 million , or 8.2% compared to the corresponding period of 2021. The decrease in both periods was primarily due to lower base management fees in Public Markets driven by lower average quarterly AUM and lower performance fees, partly offset by higher base management fees in Private Markets and higher share of earnings in joint ventures and associates.

, or 2.0% compared to the previous quarter and , or 8.2% compared to the corresponding period of 2021. The decrease in both periods was primarily due to lower base management fees in Public Markets driven by lower average quarterly AUM and lower performance fees, partly offset by higher base management fees in Private Markets and higher share of earnings in joint ventures and associates. Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2022 decreased by $1.2 million or 2.6% compared to the previous quarter and $10.2 million or 18.4% compared to the corresponding period of 2021. The decrease in both periods was due to a decrease in revenues, partly offset by a decrease in selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses, excluding share-based compensation.

or 2.6% compared to the previous quarter and or 18.4% compared to the corresponding period of 2021. The decrease in both periods was due to a decrease in revenues, partly offset by a decrease in selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses, excluding share-based compensation. Adjusted net earnings in the third quarter of 2022 decreased by $7.7 million , or 24.4% compared to the previous quarter, primarily due to lower revenues and higher interest on long-term and convertible debt, higher interest on lease liabilities, foreign exchange revaluation and other financial charges, and higher income tax expense, partly offset by lower SG&A, excluding share-based compensation expense.

, or 24.4% compared to the previous quarter, primarily due to lower revenues and higher interest on long-term and convertible debt, higher interest on lease liabilities, foreign exchange revaluation and other financial charges, and higher income tax expense, partly offset by lower SG&A, excluding share-based compensation expense. Adjusted net earnings in the third quarter of 2022 decreased by $13.6 million , or 36.3% compared to the corresponding period of 2021, primarily due to lower revenues, higher interest on lease liabilities, foreign exchange revaluation and other financial charges and higher interest on long-term and convertible debt, partly offset by lower SG&A, excluding share-based compensation and lower income tax expense.

, or 36.3% compared to the corresponding period of 2021, primarily due to lower revenues, higher interest on lease liabilities, foreign exchange revaluation and other financial charges and higher interest on long-term and convertible debt, partly offset by lower SG&A, excluding share-based compensation and lower income tax expense. Net earnings attributable to the Company's shareholders decreased by $2.1 million compared to the previous quarter, primarily due to a lower contribution from Adjusted EBITDA, higher income tax expense, and higher interest on long-term and convertible debt, partly offset by lower restructuring, acquisition related and other costs. Additional items which impacted the three-month period ended September 30, 2022 compared to the prior quarter included:

compared to the previous quarter, primarily due to a lower contribution from Adjusted EBITDA, higher income tax expense, and higher interest on long-term and convertible debt, partly offset by lower restructuring, acquisition related and other costs. Additional items which impacted the three-month period ended compared to the prior quarter included: Interest on lease liabilities, foreign exchange revaluation and other financial charges of $6.1 million which included $5.0 million of foreign exchange revaluation and change in fair value of derivatives;

which included of foreign exchange revaluation and change in fair value of derivatives;

A revaluation adjustment of $2.6 million to reduce the fair value of the Clearwater Capital Partners LLC Purchase Price Obligation; and

to reduce the fair value of the Clearwater Capital Partners LLC Purchase Price Obligation; and

A revaluation adjustment of $0.8 million to reduce to the fair value of the Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC promissory note.

to reduce to the fair value of the Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC promissory note. Net earnings attributable to the Company's shareholders increased by $6.4 million compared to the corresponding period of 2021. In addition to the above items impacting the three-month period ended September 30, 2022 , the increase was primarily from lower compensation expense, and lower restructuring, acquisition related, and other costs, partly offset by lower revenues, higher income tax expense, and higher interest on long-term and convertible debt.

compared to the corresponding period of 2021. In addition to the above items impacting the three-month period ended , the increase was primarily from lower compensation expense, and lower restructuring, acquisition related, and other costs, partly offset by lower revenues, higher income tax expense, and higher interest on long-term and convertible debt. LTM free cash flow in the third quarter of 2022 decreased by $38.9 million or 29.6% compared to the corresponding period of 2021. The decrease was mainly due to lower cash generated by operating activities, settlements of purchase price obligations and puttable financial instrument liabilities, and a decrease in other restructuring and acquisition related and other costs compared to the prior period, partly offset by higher distributions received from joint ventures and associates.

Year-to-Date Financial Highlights

The Company's financial highlights reflect the following major items for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 compared to the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021:

Revenue for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 decreased by $11.2 million or 2.2%, primarily from lower base management fees from Public Markets, partly offset by an increase in base management fees in Private Markets and an increase in share of earnings in joint ventures and associates. Included in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021 was $18.8 million of revenues related to dispositions 6 . Excluding dispositions 6 , revenue would have increased by $7.6 million or 1.6% compared to the corresponding period of 2021.

decreased by or 2.2%, primarily from lower base management fees from Public Markets, partly offset by an increase in base management fees in Private Markets and an increase in share of earnings in joint ventures and associates. Included in the nine-month period ended was of revenues related to dispositions . Excluding dispositions , revenue would have increased by or 1.6% compared to the corresponding period of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 decreased by $16.6 million , or 10.7%, primarily due to lower base management fee revenue, primarily from Public Markets, and higher selling, general and administrative expenses excluding share-based compensation. Included in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021 was $7.9 million of Adjusted EBITDA related to dispositions 6 . Excluding dispositions 6 , Adjusted EBITDA would have decreased by $8.7 million or 5.9% compared to the corresponding period of 2021.

decreased by , or 10.7%, primarily due to lower base management fee revenue, primarily from Public Markets, and higher selling, general and administrative expenses excluding share-based compensation. Included in the nine-month period ended was of Adjusted EBITDA related to dispositions . Excluding dispositions , Adjusted EBITDA would have decreased by or 5.9% compared to the corresponding period of 2021. Adjusted net earnings decreased by $27.6 million , or 23.7%, primarily due to lower revenues, higher SG&A, excluding share based compensation, higher interest on lease liabilities, foreign exchange revaluation and other financial charges, higher interest on long-term and convertible debt, and higher expense on loss (gain) on investments. Included in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021 was $8.3 million of Adjusted Net Earnings related to the dispositions 6 . Excluding the impact of these dispositions 6 , Adjusted net earnings would have decreased by $19.3 million or 17.9% compared to the corresponding period of 2021.

, or 23.7%, primarily due to lower revenues, higher SG&A, excluding share based compensation, higher interest on lease liabilities, foreign exchange revaluation and other financial charges, higher interest on long-term and convertible debt, and higher expense on loss (gain) on investments. Included in the nine-month period ended was of Adjusted Net Earnings related to the dispositions . Excluding the impact of these dispositions , Adjusted net earnings would have decreased by or 17.9% compared to the corresponding period of 2021. Net earnings attributable to the Company's shareholders decreased by $15.1 million . Items which impacted the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 compared to the same period last year included:

. Items which impacted the nine-month period ended compared to the same period last year included: A lower contribution from adjusted EBITDA of $16.6 million ;

;

A $15.9 million net gain recognized in the prior year, due to the gain on the sale of Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC ("Bel Air"), partly offset by an impairment charge related to the sale of the rights to manage the Fiera Capital Emerging Markets Fund;

net gain recognized in the prior year, due to the gain on the sale of Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC ("Bel Air"), partly offset by an impairment charge related to the sale of the rights to manage the Fiera Capital Emerging Markets Fund;

A $2.1 million increase in interest on long-term and convertible debt;

increase in interest on long-term and convertible debt;

A $4.0 million increase in interest on lease liabilities, foreign exchange revaluation and other financial charges; and

increase in interest on lease liabilities, foreign exchange revaluation and other financial charges; and

A $4.3 million increase in loss (gain) on investments, consisting of a $0.6 million loss in the current year compared to a $3.7 million gain in the prior year.

increase in loss (gain) on investments, consisting of a loss in the current year compared to a gain in the prior year. These items were partly offset by lower amortization and depreciation of $11.6 million , lower restructuring, acquisition related and other costs of $10.3 million , and lower accretion and change in the fair value of purchase price obligations and other of $2.8 million .

, lower restructuring, acquisition related and other costs of , and lower accretion and change in the fair value of purchase price obligations and other of . Included in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021 was $21.5 million of net earnings attributable to the Company's shareholders related to dispositions6. Excluding the impact of dispositions6, net earnings attributable to the Company's shareholders would have increased by $6.4 million compared to the corresponding period of 2021.

Third Quarter Business Highlights:

Dividend Declared

On November 8, 2022, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.215 per Class A Share and Class B Share, payable on December 19, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 21, 2022. The dividend is an eligible dividend for income tax purposes.

Additional details relating to the company's operating results can be found on our Investor Relations web page under Financial Documents - Quarterly Results - Management's Discussion and Analysis.

Footnotes

1) Attributable to the Company's shareholders

2) Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted EBITDA per share, Adjusted net earnings and Adjusted net earnings per share (basic and diluted), and Last Twelve Months ("LTM") Free Cash Flow are not standardized measures prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. We have included non-IFRS measures to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating and financial performance. We believe non-IFRS measures are important supplemental metrics of operating and financial performance because they highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. Securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers, many of which present non-IFRS measures when reporting their results. Management also uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating and financial performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual budgets and to assess its ability to meet future debt service, capital expenditure and working capital requirements.

For a description of the Company's non-IFRS Measures, please refer to page 47 of the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. For a reconciliation of the Company's non-IFRS Measures, refer to the below tables:

Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (in $ thousands)



FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED FOR THE NINE-MONTH

PERIODS ENDED

September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Net earnings 9,849 11,753 3,183 27,055 40,003 Income tax expense 6,172 672 3,618 8,448 9,758 Amortization and depreciation 13,679 13,512 16,164 42,548 54,055 Interest on long-term and

convertible debt 8,515 7,266 6,475 22,290 20,184 Interest on lease liabilities, foreign

exchange revaluation and other

financial charges 6,074 3,266 3,822 8,689 4,676 EBITDA 44,289 36,469 33,262 109,030 128,676 Restructuring, acquisition related

and other costs 2,772 5,328 9,992 11,933 22,196 Accretion and change in fair value

of purchase price obligations

and other (2,626) 3,648 2,183 983 3,802 Loss (gain) on investments, net (950) 443 (1,944) 554 (3,734) Gain on sale of a business and

impairment of assets held for

sale — — — — (15,927) Share-based compensation 1,749 1,811 12,446 18,169 20,914 Other (gains) losses 14 (1,262) (582) (1,656) (374) Adjusted EBITDA 45,248 46,437 55,357 139,013 155,553 Per share basic 0.44 0.45 0.53 1.36 1.50 Per share diluted 0.43 0.44 0.51 1.34 1.44 Weighted average shares

outstanding - basic (thousands) 102,906 103,170 104,817 102,382 103,808 Weighted average shares

outstanding - diluted (thousands) 104,512 104,493 108,957 104,005 107,974



Reconciliation to Adjusted Net Earnings (in $ thousands)



FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED FOR THE NINE-MONTH

PERIODS ENDED

September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Net earnings attributable to the

Company's shareholders 8,666 10,759 2,333 22,844 37,877 Amortization and depreciation 13,679 13,512 16,164 42,548 54,055 Restructuring, acquisition related and

other costs 2,772 5,328 9,992 11,933 22,196 Accretion and change in fair value of

purchase price obligations and

other, and effective interest on

convertible debt (2,339) 4,335 2,844 2,571 5,675 Gain on sale of a business and

impairment of assets held for sale — — — — (15,927) Share-based compensation 1,749 1,811 12,446 18,169 20,914 Other (gains) losses 14 (1,262) (582) (1,656) (374) Tax effect of above-mentioned items (666) (2,928) (5,661) (7,727) (8,103) Adjusted net earnings attributable to the

Company's shareholders 23,875 31,555 37,536 88,682 116,313 Per share – basic









Net earnings 0.08 0.10 0.02 0.22 0.36 Adjusted net earnings 0.23 0.31 0.36 0.87 1.12 Per share – diluted









Net earnings 0.08 0.10 0.02 0.22 0.35 Adjusted net earnings 0.23 0.30 0.34 0.85 1.08 Weighted average shares

outstanding - basic (thousands) 102,906 103,170 104,817 102,382 103,808 Weighted average shares

outstanding - diluted (thousands) 104,512 104,493 108,957 104,005 107,974



Reconciliation to LTM Free Cash Flow (in $ thousands)



FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED

Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4

2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Net cash generated by (used in) operating

activities 25,686 46,853 (25,951) 97,226 36,960 61,452 (24,352) 94,162 Settlement of purchase price adjustments

and obligations and puttable financial

instrument liability (3,476) (23,901) — — — (3,551) (8,081) (3,115) Proceeds on promissory note 1,455 1,375 1,334 1,319 1,258 1,152 1,123 — Distributions received from joint ventures and

associates, net of investments 3,621 4,338 6,330 2,256 1,788 (222) 1,652 2,282 Dividends and other distributions to NCI — (1,753) (1,425) (19) (43) (626) (2,067) 32 Lease payments, net of lease inducements (4,396) (4,221) (4,306) (4,822) (3,829) (4,698) (3,200) (4,954) Interest paid on long-term and convertible

debt (8,191) (8,299) (7,427) (6,636) (7,460) (6,705) (7,769) (7,143) Other restructuring costs 470 160 418 883 3,112 2,599 2,662 2,128 Acquisition related and other costs 153 680 1,412 1,326 892 1,260 172 4,555 Free Cash Flow 15,322 15,232 (29,615) 91,533 32,678 50,661 (39,860) 87,947 LTM Free Cash Flow 92,472 109,828 145,257 135,012 131,426 112,613 101,583 87,169



3) Net Organic Growth represents the sum of New, Net Contributions and Lost.

4) Market and Other includes the impact of market changes, income distributions and foreign exchange.

5) Relates to AUM connected to Bel Air, which is no longer sub-advised by Fiera Capital effective May 14, 2022, following the sale of the Company's equity interest in Bel Air on February 28, 2021.

6) Impact of dispositions

The Company's strategic activity during fiscal 2021 included various dispositions. For comparative purposes, the Company has provided information throughout the MD&A on the impact of these dispositions, where significant. Where the term "impact of dispositions" is referenced, the results of the disposed entities prior to their sale have been excluded from the comparative periods, as follows:

– Year-to-date September 30, 2022 compared to year-to-date September 30, 2021: Excludes the results of Bel Air Investment Advisors ("Bel Air") disposed of on February 28, 2021 and the rights to manage the Fiera Capital Emerging Markets Fund disposed of on July 9, 2021.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements relating to future events or future performance and reflecting management's expectations or beliefs regarding future events including business and economic conditions and Fiera Capital's growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities. Forward-looking statements may include comments with respect to Fiera Capital's objectives, strategies to achieve those objectives, expected financial results, and the outlook for Fiera Capital's businesses and for the Canadian, American, European, Asian and other global economies. Such statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on factors and assumptions it considers to be reasonable based on information currently available to management and may typically be identified by terminology such as "believe", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "may increase", "may fluctuate", "predict", "potential", "continue", "target", "intend" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology and similar expressions of future or conditional verbs, such as "will," "should," "would" and "could."

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and the risk that predictions, forecasts, projections, expectations or conclusions will not prove to be accurate. The uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic has heightened such risk given the increased challenge in making predictions, forecasts, projections, expectations, or conclusions. As a result, the Company does not guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. A number of important factors, many of which are beyond Fiera Capital's control, could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the predictions, forecasts, projections, expectations, or conclusions expressed in such forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, risks related to investment performance and investment of the assets under management ("AUM"), AUM concentration related to strategies sub-advised by StonePine Asset Management Inc. ("StonePine"), reputational risk, regulatory compliance, information security policies, procedures and capabilities, privacy laws, litigation risk, insurance coverage, third-party relationships, growth and integration of acquired businesses, AUM growth, key employees and other factors described in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021 under the heading "Risk Factors" or discussed in other materials filed by the Company with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The preceding list of important factors is not exhaustive. When relying on forward-looking statements in this document and any other disclosure made by Fiera Capital, investors and others should carefully consider the preceding factors, other uncertainties and potential events. Fiera Capital does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on its behalf in order to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by applicable laws.

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital is a leading independent asset management firm with a growing global presence and approximately C$158.3 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2022. The Company delivers customized and multi-asset solutions across public and private market asset classes to institutional, financial intermediary and private wealth clients across North America, Europe and key markets in Asia. Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified investment platform and commitment to delivering outstanding service are core to our mission of being at the forefront of investment management science to create sustainable wealth for clients. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange. www.fieracapital.com

Headquartered in Montreal, Fiera Capital, with its affiliates in various jurisdictions, has offices in over a dozen cities around the world, including New York (U.S.), London (UK), and Hong Kong (SAR).

Each affiliated entity (each an "Affiliate") of Fiera Capital only provides investment advisory or investment management services or offers investment funds in the jurisdictions where the Affiliate and/or the relevant product is registered or authorized to provide services pursuant to an exemption from registration.

In the U.S., asset management services are provided by the Company's affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or exempt from registration. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For details on the particular registration of, or exemptions therefrom relied upon by, any Fiera Capital entity, please consult this webpage .

Additional information about Fiera Capital Corporation, including the Company's annual information form, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

