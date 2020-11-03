/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

MONTREAL, Nov. 3, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Fiera Capital Corporation (TSX: FSZ) ("Fiera Capital" or "the Company" or "the Firm"), a leading independent asset management firm, today reported its preliminary estimate of assets under management ("AUM") of approximately C$177.7 billion as at September 30, 2020, a C$6.7 billion increase, or 3.9%, compared to AUM of C$171.0 billion as at June 30, 2020. Year over year, AUM increased C$13.0 billion, or 7.9%.

"Assets under management in the Firm's Institutional channel increased by C$5.5 billion during the third quarter, supported by strong organic net flows of C$1.3 billion and favourable market conditions," said Jean-Philippe Lemay, Global President and Chief Operating Officer. "In Private Wealth, despite C$400 million in new mandates won in Canada and the United States, net redemptions totaled C$1.8 billion."

(in C$ millions) June 30,

2020 New Lost Net Contributions Market Foreign Exchange Impact Sept. 30,

2020 Institutional 98,258 1,411 (561) 409 4,863 (573) 103,807 Private Wealth 35,948 402 (353) (1,867) 1,337 (535) 34,932 Retail 36,781 102 (656) 450 2,456 (179) 38,954 AUM - end of period 170,987 1,915 (1,570) (1,008) 8,656 (1,287) 177,693









(in C$ millions) AUM as at Quarter-over-Quarter Change Year-over-Year Change Markets Sept. 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Sept. 30, 2019 (in $M) % (in $M) % Institutional 103,807 98,258 92,826 5,549 5.6% 10,981 11.8% Private Wealth 34,932 35,948 33,446 (1,016) (2.8%) 1,486 4.4% Retail 38,954 36,781 38,392 2,173 5.9% 562 1.5% Total 177,693 170,987 164,664 6,706 3.9% 13,029 7.9%

Pursuant to Fiera Capital's new global operating model announced in June 2020, the Company will be introducing an enhanced AUM presentation during its Q3 2020 earnings call and highlighting changes to the way AUM will be presented going forward.

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital is a leading independent global asset management firm with approximately C$177.7 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2020. The Company provides institutional, private wealth and retail clients with access to full-service integrated money management solutions across traditional and alternative asset classes. Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified investment platform and commitment to delivering outstanding service are core to our mission of being at the forefront of investment management science to create sustainable wealth for clients. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange. www.fieracapital.com

Headquartered in Montreal, Fiera Capital, with its affiliates in various jurisdictions, has offices in over a dozen cities around the world, with regional hubs in New York (U.S.), London (UK), and Hong Kong (SAR).

In the U.S., asset management services are provided by the Company's U.S. affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or exempt from registration. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For details on the particular registration of, or exemptions therefrom relied upon by, any Fiera Capital entity, please consult this webpage.

Additional information about Fiera Capital Corporation, including the Company's annual information form, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

