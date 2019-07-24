Fiera Capital reports June 2019 preliminary assets under management

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR

DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

MONTREAL, July 24, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Fiera Capital Corporation (TSX: FSZ) ("Fiera Capital" or "the Firm"), a leading independent asset management firm, today reported its preliminary estimate of assets under management ("AUM") of approximately C$149.5 billion as at June 30, 2019, an increase of C$4.6 billion compared to AUM of C$144.9 billion as at March 31, 2019.

As at June 30, 2019, the distribution of AUM by clientele is C$80.2 billion for the Institutional sector, C$32.8 billion for Private Wealth, and C$36.5 billion for the Retail segment.

(in C$ billions) AUM as at Q-o-Q Change Y-o-Y Change Markets June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 (in $B) (%) (in $B) (%) Institutional 80.2 76.5 73.1 3.7 4.8% 7.1 9.7% Private Wealth 32.8 32.7 30.6 0.1 0.3% 2.2 7.2% Retail 36.5 35.7 35.7 0.8 2.2% 0.8 2.2% Total 149.5 144.9 139.4 4.6 3.2% 10.1 7.2%

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital is a leading independent asset management firm with approximately C$149.5 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2019. The Firm provides institutional, retail and private wealth clients with access to full-service integrated money management solutions across traditional and alternative asset classes. Clients and their portfolios derive benefit from Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified offerings and outstanding service. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange. www.fieracapital.com

In the U.S., asset management services are provided by the Firm's U.S. affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

Additional information about Fiera Capital Corporation, including the Firm's annual information form, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Fiera Capital Corporation

For further information: Mariem Elsayed, Director, Investors Relations and Public Affairs, Fiera Capital Corporation, +1 514 954-6619, melsayed@fieracapital.com

