Assets under management ("AUM") of $158.5 billion as at December 31, 2022 , a decrease of $29.8 billion , or 15.8%, compared to December 31, 2021

Subsequent to December 31, 2022

On January 23, 2023 , Jean-Guy Desjardins , founder and Executive Chairman of Fiera Capital, was re-appointed Chief Executive Officer by the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

, , founder and Executive Chairman of Fiera Capital, was re-appointed Chief Executive Officer by the Board of Directors, effective immediately. On February 23, 2023 , the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.215 per Class A subordinate voting share ("Class A Share") and Class B special voting share ("Class B Share") of the Company.

MONTREAL, Feb. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Fiera Capital Corporation (TSX: FSZ) ("Fiera Capital" or the "Company"), a leading independent asset management firm, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. Financial references are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

(in $ thousands except where

otherwise indicated) Q4 Q3 Q4

FY FY 2022 2022 2021

2022 2021 End of period AUM (in $ billions) 158.5 158.3 188.3

158.5 188.3 Average AUM (in $ billions) 159.7 161.6 185.5

167.4 179.1













IFRS Financial Measures











Total revenues 184,697 160,554 241,927

681,439 749,871 Base management fees 147,390 145,649 162,606

602,801 634,208 Net earnings 1 2,509 8,666 35,655

25,353 73,532













Non-IFRS Financial Measures











Adjusted EBITDA 2 52,825 45,248 92,149

191,838 247,702 Adjusted EBITDA margin 2 28.6 % 28.2 % 38.1 %

28.2 % 33.0 % Adjusted net earnings 1,2 33,083 23,875 68,515

121,765 184,828 LTM Free Cash Flow 2 58,944 92,472 135,012

58,944 135,012

Note: Certain totals, subtotals and percentages may not reconcile due to rounding.



"2022 was a challenging year for the asset management industry, with investment returns impacted by both equity and fixed income market declines, which combined with client portfolio rebalancing away from Public Markets strategies, had a significant impact on AUM. While fourth quarter AUM benefited from a rebound in equity markets, Public Market flows were challenged by the loss of certain Financial Intermediaries mandates. In Private Markets, our strategies continue to provide strong, stable returns in the face of macroeconomic uncertainty." said Jean-Guy Desjardins, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. "Despite the year's challenges, I am energized and passionate about leading Fiera Capital through this volatile period in global markets. I believe wholly in the quality of our investment process and competitiveness of our strategies in putting our clients' needs first, all while developing innovative solutions guided by our strategic vision of being efficient allocators of capital."

"Our Adjusted EBITDA margin has remained stable throughout the year despite the pressure on revenues from the volatility in the market, a testament to our prudent focus on profitability. Revenues were down from the same quarter last year due to the decrease in AUM and lower performance fees. However, base management fees improved from the previous quarter despite lower average AUM due to a shift in asset mix in Q4 in favour of private market strategies." said Lucas Pontillo, Executive Director and Global Chief Financial Officer. "I am also pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has approved a dividend of 21.5 cents per share, payable on April 5, 2023."

Assets Under Management (in $ millions, unless otherwise indicated)





PUBLIC MARKETS PRIVATE MARKETS





Institutional Financial

Intermediaries Private

Wealth TOTAL

PUBLIC

MARKETS Institutional Financial

Intermediaries Private

Wealth TOTAL

PRIVATE

MARKETS TOTAL AUM - September 30,

2022 67,547 62,180 10,291 140,018 13,533 1,122 3,611 18,266 158,284 New 989 344 103 1,436 359 60 129 548 1,984 Lost (402) (6,185) (117) (6,704) (189) (1) (2) (192) (6,896) Net Contributions (251) (177) (132) (560) (141) (37) (254) (432) (992) Net Organic Growth3 336 (6,018) (146) (5,828) 29 22 (127) (76) (5,904) Market and Other 4 2,940 2,951 184 6,075 (55) 18 88 51 6,126 AUM - December 31,

2022 70,823 59,113 10,329 140,265 13,507 1,162 3,572 18,241 158,506



September 30, 2022 New Lost Net Contributions Net Organic Growth3 Market and Other 4 December 31, 2022 Canada 107,153 969 (3,973) (327) (3,331) 3,398 107,220 United States 35,086 483 (2,237) (971) (2,725) 1,424 33,785 Europe & Asia 16,045 532 (686) 306 152 1,304 17,501 Total 158,284 1,984 (6,896) (992) (5,904) 6,126 158,506





PUBLIC MARKETS PRIVATE MARKETS





Institutional Financial

Intermediaries Private

Wealth TOTAL

PUBLIC

MARKETS Institutional Financial

Intermediaries Private

Wealth TOTAL

PRIVATE

MARKETS TOTAL AUM - December 31,

2021 82,625 77,453 12,370 172,448 11,980 1,034 2,852 15,866 188,314 New 2,515 1,575 797 4,887 2,526 135 614 3,275 8,162 Lost (1,164) (7,185) (515) (8,864) (629) (12) (72) (713) (9,577) Net Contributions (3,009) (2,629) (844) (6,482) (975) (40) (200) (1,215) (7,697) Net Organic Growth3 (1,658) (8,239) (562) (10,459) 922 83 342 1,347 (9,112) Market and Other 4 (10,144) (7,537) (1,479) (19,160) 605 45 378 1,028 (18,132) Strategic 5 — (2,564) — (2,564) — — — — (2,564) AUM - December 31,

2022 70,823 59,113 10,329 140,265 13,507 1,162 3,572 18,241 158,506



December 31,

2021 New Lost Net

Contributions Net Organic

Growth3 Market and

Other 4 Strategic 5 December 31,

2022 Canada 125,013 4,978 (5,276) (4,700) (4,998) (12,795) — 107,220 United States 44,338 1,934 (3,289) (2,952) (4,307) (3,682) (2,564) 33,785 Europe & Asia 18,963 1,250 (1,012) (45) 193 (1,655) — 17,501 Total 188,314 8,162 (9,577) (7,697) (9,112) (18,132) (2,564) 158,506

Key Financial Highlights

Quarterly Financial Highlights

The Company's financial highlights reflect the following major items for the fourth quarter of 2022:

AUM increased by $0.2 billion or 0.1% compared to the previous quarter, primarily due to a favourable market impact, partly offset by negative net organic growth, mainly in Public Markets. AUM decreased by $29.8 billion or 15.8% compared to the corresponding period of 2021, due to a $32.1 billion decrease in Public Markets AUM, partly offset by a $2.3 billion increase in Private Markets AUM. The decrease in Public Markets was primarily due to the decline in equity and fixed income markets during the year, negative net contributions, and lost mandates, partly offset by new mandates of $4.9 billion . The net contributions were negative primarily due to portfolio rebalancing in response to current market dynamics. The increase in Private Markets was primarily due to positive net organic growth.

or 0.1% compared to the previous quarter, primarily due to a favourable market impact, partly offset by negative net organic growth, mainly in Public Markets. AUM decreased by or 15.8% compared to the corresponding period of 2021, due to a decrease in Public Markets AUM, partly offset by a increase in Private Markets AUM. The decrease in Public Markets was primarily due to the decline in equity and fixed income markets during the year, negative net contributions, and lost mandates, partly offset by new mandates of . The net contributions were negative primarily due to portfolio rebalancing in response to current market dynamics. The increase in Private Markets was primarily due to positive net organic growth. Revenue increased by $24.1 million , or 15.0% compared to the previous quarter. The increase was primarily due to performance fees crystallized in Europe and Canada and higher commitment and transaction fees, primarily in Fiera Private Debt and Infrastructure. Revenue decreased by $57.2 million , or 23.6% compared to the corresponding period of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to lower performance fees and lower base management fees in Public Markets driven by lower average quarterly AUM, partly offset by higher base management fees in Private Markets.

, or 15.0% compared to the previous quarter. The increase was primarily due to performance fees crystallized in and and higher commitment and transaction fees, primarily in Fiera Private Debt and Infrastructure. Revenue decreased by , or 23.6% compared to the corresponding period of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to lower performance fees and lower base management fees in Public Markets driven by lower average quarterly AUM, partly offset by higher base management fees in Private Markets. Adjusted EBITDA increased by $7.6 million or 16.8% compared to the previous quarter, primarily due to higher performance fee revenues, partly offset by higher compensation and sub-advisory fees. Conversely, Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $39.3 million or 42.7% compared to the corresponding period of 2021, due to lower performance fees and base management fees, partly offset by lower variable compensation and sub-advisory fees.

or 16.8% compared to the previous quarter, primarily due to higher performance fee revenues, partly offset by higher compensation and sub-advisory fees. Conversely, Adjusted EBITDA decreased by or 42.7% compared to the corresponding period of 2021, due to lower performance fees and base management fees, partly offset by lower variable compensation and sub-advisory fees. Adjusted net earnings increased by $9.2 million , or 38.5% compared to the previous quarter, primarily due to higher revenues and lower foreign exchange revaluation, partly offset by higher SG&A, excluding share-based compensation and higher interest on long-term debt and debentures.

, or 38.5% compared to the previous quarter, primarily due to higher revenues and lower foreign exchange revaluation, partly offset by higher SG&A, excluding share-based compensation and higher interest on long-term debt and debentures. Adjusted net earnings decreased by $35.4 million , or 51.7% compared to the corresponding period of 2021, primarily due to lower revenues and higher interest on long-term debt and debentures, partly offset by lower SG&A, excluding share-based compensation and lower income tax expense.

, or 51.7% compared to the corresponding period of 2021, primarily due to lower revenues and higher interest on long-term debt and debentures, partly offset by lower SG&A, excluding share-based compensation and lower income tax expense. Net earnings attributable to the Company's shareholders decreased by $6.2 million compared to the previous quarter, primarily due to higher SG&A and restructuring, acquisition related and other costs, partly offset by higher revenues, lower foreign exchange revaluation, and lower accretion and change in the fair value of purchase price obligations. Additional items which impacted the three-month period ended December 31, 2022 compared to the prior quarter included:

compared to the previous quarter, primarily due to higher SG&A and restructuring, acquisition related and other costs, partly offset by higher revenues, lower foreign exchange revaluation, and lower accretion and change in the fair value of purchase price obligations. Additional items which impacted the three-month period ended compared to the prior quarter included: A provision of $16.0 million related to certain claims;

related to certain claims;

Severance costs of $4.6 million incurred in the current quarter related to the Company's continued efforts of streamlining its operations; and

incurred in the current quarter related to the Company's continued efforts of streamlining its operations; and

An increase in the revaluation adjustment related to a purchase price obligation of $1.2 million .

. Net earnings attributable to the Company's shareholders decreased by $33.2 million compared to the corresponding period of 2021. In addition to the above items impacting the three-month period ended December 31, 2022 , the decrease was primarily from lower revenues, and higher interest on long-term debt and debentures, partly offset by lower SG&A expenses, lower accretion and change in the fair value of purchase price obligations and other, and lower income tax expense.

compared to the corresponding period of 2021. In addition to the above items impacting the three-month period ended , the decrease was primarily from lower revenues, and higher interest on long-term debt and debentures, partly offset by lower SG&A expenses, lower accretion and change in the fair value of purchase price obligations and other, and lower income tax expense. LTM free cash flow decreased by $76.1 million or 56.4% compared to the corresponding period of 2021. The decrease was mainly due to lower cash generated by operating activities and settlements of purchase price obligations and puttable financial instrument liabilities.

FY 2022 Financial Highlights

The Company's financial highlights reflect the following major items for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to the year ended December 31, 2021:

Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2022 decreased by $68.5 million or 9.1%, primarily from lower performance fees and lower base management fees from Public Markets, partly offset by an increase in base management fees in Private Markets. Included in revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $18.8 million related to dispositions 6 . Excluding dispositions, revenue would have decreased by $49.7 million or 6.8% compared to the corresponding period of 2021.

decreased by or 9.1%, primarily from lower performance fees and lower base management fees from Public Markets, partly offset by an increase in base management fees in Private Markets. Included in revenue for the year ended was related to dispositions . Excluding dispositions, revenue would have decreased by or 6.8% compared to the corresponding period of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2022 decreased by $55.9 million , or 22.6%, primarily due to lower performance fees and base management fees, partly offset by lower variable compensation and sub-advisory fees, offset by higher discretionary spending. Included in Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $7.9 million related to dispositions. Excluding dispositions, Adjusted EBITDA would have decreased by $48.0 million or 20.0% compared to the corresponding period of 2021.

decreased by , or 22.6%, primarily due to lower performance fees and base management fees, partly offset by lower variable compensation and sub-advisory fees, offset by higher discretionary spending. Included in Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended was related to dispositions. Excluding dispositions, Adjusted EBITDA would have decreased by or 20.0% compared to the corresponding period of 2021. Adjusted net earnings decreased by $63.0 million , or 34.1%, primarily due to lower revenues, higher interest on lease liabilities, foreign exchange revaluation and other financial charges, higher interest on long-term debt and debentures, and a higher expense on loss (gain) on investments, partly offset by lower SG&A, excluding share based compensation and lower income tax expense. Included in Adjusted Net Earnings for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $8.3 million related to the dispositions. Excluding the impact of these dispositions, Adjusted net earnings would have decreased by $54.7 million or 31.0% compared to the corresponding period of 2021.

, or 34.1%, primarily due to lower revenues, higher interest on lease liabilities, foreign exchange revaluation and other financial charges, higher interest on long-term debt and debentures, and a higher expense on loss (gain) on investments, partly offset by lower SG&A, excluding share based compensation and lower income tax expense. Included in Adjusted Net Earnings for the year ended was related to the dispositions. Excluding the impact of these dispositions, Adjusted net earnings would have decreased by or 31.0% compared to the corresponding period of 2021. Net earnings attributable to the Company's shareholders decreased by $48.1 million . Items which impacted the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to the same period last year included:

. Items which impacted the year ended compared to the same period last year included: A lower contribution from adjusted EBITDA of $55.9 million ;

;

A provision of $16.0 million related to certain claims recorded in the current year;

related to certain claims recorded in the current year;

A $15.9 million net gain recognized in the prior year, due to the gain on the sale of Bel Air, partly offset by an impairment charge related to the sale of the rights to manage the Fiera Capital Emerging Markets Fund;

net gain recognized in the prior year, due to the gain on the sale of Bel Air, partly offset by an impairment charge related to the sale of the rights to manage the Fiera Capital Emerging Markets Fund;

A $5.8 million increase in interest on long-term debt and debentures;

increase in interest on long-term debt and debentures;

A $4.2 million increase in interest on lease liabilities, foreign exchange revaluation and other financial charges; and

increase in interest on lease liabilities, foreign exchange revaluation and other financial charges; and

A $5.8 million increase in loss (gain) on investments, consisting of a $1.4 million loss in the current year compared to a $4.4 million gain in the prior year.



These items were partly offset by lower accretion and change in the fair value of purchase price obligations and other of $13.8 million, lower share-based compensation of $12.2 million, lower amortization and depreciation of $10.0 million, lower restructuring, acquisition related and other costs of $9.4 million, and lower income tax expense of $12.1 million.

Included in net earnings attributable to the Company's shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $21.5 million related to dispositions. Excluding the impact of dispositions, net earnings attributable to the Company's shareholders would have decreased by $26.6 million compared to the corresponding period of 2021.

Fourth Quarter Business Highlights:

Dividend Declared

On February 23, 2023, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.215 per Class A Share and Class B Share, payable on April 5, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 8, 2023. The dividend is an eligible dividend for income tax purposes.

Additional details relating to the company's operating results can be found on our Investor Relations web page under Financial Documents - Quarterly Results - Management's Discussion and Analysis.

Footnotes

1) Attributable to the Company's shareholders

2) Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted EBITDA per share, Adjusted net earnings and Adjusted net earnings per share (basic and diluted), and Last Twelve Months ("LTM") Free Cash Flow are not standardized measures prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. We have included non-IFRS measures to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating and financial performance. We believe non-IFRS measures are important supplemental metrics of operating and financial performance because they highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. Securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers, many of which present non-IFRS measures when reporting their results. Management also uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating and financial performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual budgets and to assess its ability to meet future debt service, capital expenditure and working capital requirements.

For a description of the Company's non-IFRS Measures, please refer to page 46 of the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022 which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . For a reconciliation of the Company's non-IFRS Measures, refer to the below tables:

Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (in $ thousands)



FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED FOR THE YEARS ENDED

December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Net earnings 4,467 9,849 36,618 31,522 76,621 Income tax expense 1,675 6,172 12,456 10,123 22,214 Amortization and depreciation 15,074 13,679 13,567 57,622 67,622 Interest on long-term debt and

debentures 10,015 8,515 6,350 32,305 26,534 Interest on lease liabilities, foreign

exchange revaluation and other

financial charges 1,011 6,074 864 9,700 5,540 EBITDA 32,242 44,289 69,855 141,272 198,531 Restructuring, acquisition related

and other costs 7,323 2,772 6,501 19,256 28,697 Accretion and change in fair value

of purchase price obligations

and other (6,105) (2,626) 4,859 (5,122) 8,661 Share-based compensation 2,470 1,749 11,850 20,639 32,764 Loss (gain) on investments, net 893 (950) (707) 1,447 (4,441) Gain on sale of a business and

impairment of assets held for

sale — — — — (15,927) Other expenses (income) 16,002 14 (209) 14,346 (583) Adjusted EBITDA 52,825 45,248 92,149 191,838 247,702 Per share basic 0.51 0.44 0.89 1.87 2.39 Per share diluted 0.50 0.43 0.76 1.84 2.13 Weighted average shares

outstanding - basic (thousands) 102,927 102,906 104,113 102,448 103,839 Weighted average shares

outstanding - diluted (thousands) 104,640 104,512 121,339 104,190 116,542

Reconciliation to Adjusted Net Earnings (in $ thousands)



FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED FOR THE YEARS ENDED

December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Net earnings attributable to the

Company's shareholders 2,509 8,666 35,655 25,353 73,532 Amortization and depreciation 15,074 13,679 13,567 57,622 67,622 Restructuring, acquisition related and

other costs 7,323 2,772 6,501 19,256 28,697 Accretion and change in fair value of

purchase price obligations and

other, and effective interest on

debentures (5,784) (2,339) 5,560 (3,213) 11,235 Share-based compensation 2,470 1,749 11,850 20,639 32,764 Gain on sale of a business and

impairment of assets held for sale — — — — (15,927) Other expenses (income) 16,002 14 (209) 14,346 (583) Tax effect of above-mentioned items (4,511) (666) (4,409) (12,238) (12,512) Adjusted net earnings attributable

to the Company's shareholders 33,083 23,875 68,515 121,765 184,828 Per share – basic









Net earnings 0.02 0.08 0.34 0.25 0.71 Adjusted net earnings 0.32 0.23 0.66 1.19 1.78 Per share – diluted









Net earnings 0.02 0.08 0.31 0.24 0.68 Adjusted net earnings 0.32 0.23 0.58 1.17 1.63 Weighted average shares

outstanding - basic (thousands) 102,927 102,906 104,113 102,448 103,839 Weighted average shares

outstanding - diluted (thousands) 104,640 104,512 121,339 104,190 116,542

Reconciliation to LTM Free Cash Flow (in $ thousands)



FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED

Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1

2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Net cash generated by (used in) operating

activities 66,722 25,686 46,853 (25,951) 97,226 36,960 61,452 (24,352) Settlement of purchase price obligations and

puttable financial instrument liability — (3,476) (23,901) — — — (3,551) (8,081) Proceeds on promissory note 1,497 1,455 1,375 1,334 1,319 1,258 1,152 1,123 Distributions received from joint ventures and

associates, net of investments 2,513 3,621 4,338 6,330 2,256 1,788 (222) 1,652 Dividends and other distributions to NCI 10 — (1,753) (1,425) (19) (43) (626) (2,067) Lease payments, net of lease inducements (4,607) (4,396) (4,221) (4,306) (4,822) (3,829) (4,698) (3,200) Interest paid on long-term debt and

debentures (9,713) (8,191) (8,299) (7,427) (6,636) (7,460) (6,705) (7,769) Other restructuring costs 1,056 470 160 418 883 3,112 2,599 2,662 Acquisition related and other costs 527 153 680 1,412 1,326 892 1,260 172 Free Cash Flow 58,005 15,322 15,232 (29,615) 91,533 32,678 50,661 (39,860) LTM Free Cash Flow 58,944 92,472 109,828 145,257 135,012 131,426 112,613 101,583

3) Net Organic Growth represents the sum of New, Lost and Net Contributions.

4) Market and Other includes the impact of market changes, income distributions and foreign exchange.

5) Relates to AUM connected to Bel Air, which is no longer sub-advised by Fiera Capital effective May 14, 2022, following the sale of the Company's equity interest in Bel Air on February 28, 2021.

6) Impact of dispositions

For comparative purposes, the Company has provided information throughout the MD&A on the impact of these fiscal 2021 dispositions, where significant. Where the term "impact of dispositions" is referenced, the results of the disposed entities prior to their sale have been excluded from the comparative periods, as follows:

Year-to-date December 31, 2022 compared to year-to-date December 31, 2021 : Excludes the results of Bel Air Investment Advisors disposed of on February 28, 2021 and the rights to manage the Fiera Capital Emerging Markets Fund disposed of on July 9, 2021 .

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements relating to future events or future performance and reflecting management's expectations or beliefs regarding future events including business and economic conditions and Fiera Capital's growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities. Forward-looking statements may include comments with respect to Fiera Capital's objectives, strategies to achieve those objectives, expected financial results, and the outlook for Fiera Capital's businesses and for the Canadian, American, European, Asian and other global economies. Such statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on factors and assumptions it considers to be reasonable based on information currently available to management and may typically be identified by terminology such as "believe", "expect", "aim", "goal", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "may increase", "may fluctuate", "predict", "potential", "continue", "target", "intend" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology and similar expressions of future or conditional verbs, such as "will", "should", "would" and "could."

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and the risk that predictions, forecasts, projections, expectations or conclusions will not prove to be accurate. The uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic has heightened such risk given the increased challenge in making predictions, forecasts, projections, expectations, or conclusions. As a result, the Company does not guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. A number of important factors, many of which are beyond Fiera Capital's control, could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the predictions, forecasts, projections, expectations, or conclusions expressed in such forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, risks related to investment performance and investment of the assets under management ("AUM"), AUM concentration related to strategies sub-advised by StonePine Asset Management Inc. ("StonePine"), reputational risk, regulatory compliance, information security policies, procedures and capabilities, privacy laws, litigation risk, insurance coverage, third-party relationships, growth and integration of acquired businesses, AUM growth, key employees, ownership structure and potential dilution, indebtedness, market risk, credit risk, inflation, interest rates and recession risks and other factors described in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2022 under the heading "Risk Factors" or discussed in other materials filed by the Company with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The preceding list of important factors is not exhaustive. When relying on forward-looking statements in this document and any other disclosure made by Fiera Capital, investors and others should carefully consider the preceding factors, other uncertainties and potential events. Fiera Capital does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by it or on its behalf in order to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by applicable laws.

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital is a leading independent asset management firm with a growing global presence and approximately C$158.5 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022. The Company delivers customized and multi-asset solutions across public and private market asset classes to institutional, financial intermediary and private wealth clients across North America, Europe and key markets in Asia. Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified investment platform and commitment to delivering outstanding service are core to our mission of being at the forefront of investment management science to create sustainable wealth for clients. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Headquartered in Montreal, Fiera Capital, with its affiliates in various jurisdictions, has offices in over a dozen cities around the world, including New York (U.S.), London (UK), and Hong Kong (SAR).

Each affiliated entity (each an "Affiliate") of Fiera Capital only provides investment advisory or investment management services or offers investment funds in the jurisdictions where the Affiliate and/or the relevant product is registered or authorized to provide services pursuant to an exemption from registration.

In the U.S., asset management services are provided by the Company's affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or exempt from registration. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For details on the particular registration of, or exemptions therefrom relied upon by, any Fiera Capital entity, please consult this webpage .

Additional information about Fiera Capital Corporation, including the Company's annual information form, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

