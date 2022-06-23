MONTREAL, June 23, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Fiera Capital Corporation ("Fiera Capital" or the "Company") (TSX: FSZ) is pleased to announce that it has completed today the private placement of a senior subordinated unsecured debenture in a principal amount of $100 million (the "Debenture") to Fonds de solidarité FTQ issued at par.

The Debenture bears interest at a rate of 6.00% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears, and will mature on June 30, 2027. The Debenture will be redeemable in whole or in part at the Company's option, before June 30, 2026, at a price equal to the principal plus accrued and unpaid interest and a premium calculated in accordance with the terms of the Debenture and, on or after June 30, 2026, at par plus accrued and unpaid interest.

The Company will have the option to satisfy the redemption price or repay the principal amount of the Debenture due at redemption or maturity and pay interest on the Debenture on each interest payment date by issuing and delivering freely tradeable Class A subordinate voting shares. The Debenture will not be convertible into Class A subordinate voting shares at the option of the holder. The Debenture ranks pari passu with the Company's 5.60% senior subordinated unsecured debentures maturing July 31, 2024.

The net proceeds of the private placement of the Debenture will be used in connection with the previously announced redemption of all of the $86.25 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.00% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due June 30, 2023, which will be completed on June 30, 2022, and the remaining balance will be applied against amounts drawn under the Company's revolving credit facility.

"We are pleased with the completion of this private placement which represents another step in the implementation of an optimal capital structure and prudent management of our overall leverage." said Lucas Pontillo, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Financial Officer. "We also strive to continue to develop strong financial partnerships with key institutional investors and appreciate the relationship we have developed with the Fonds de solidarité FTQ and their commitment to Fiera Capital."

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital is a leading independent asset management firm with a growing global presence and approximately $174.5 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2022. The Company delivers customized and multi-asset solutions across public and private market asset classes to institutional, financial intermediary and private wealth clients across North America, Europe and key markets in Asia. Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified investment platform and commitment to delivering outstanding service are core to our mission of being at the forefront of investment management science to create sustainable wealth for clients. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange. www.fieracapital.com

Headquartered in Montreal, Fiera Capital, with its affiliates in various jurisdictions, has offices in over a dozen cities around the world, including New York (U.S.), London (UK), and Hong Kong (SAR).

Additional information about Fiera Capital Corporation, including the Company's annual information form, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

