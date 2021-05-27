Fiera Capital Corporation announces election of directors

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

MONTREAL, May 27, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Fiera Capital Corporation (TSX: FSZ) ("Fiera Capital" or the "Company"), a leading independent asset management firm, announces that all nominees listed in the management information circular dated April 14, 2021 were elected as directors of the Company at the annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 27, 2021 (the "Meeting").

Each of the four (4) nominees proposed as Class A directors was elected by a majority of the votes cast by the holders of Class A Subordinate Voting Shares of the Corporation and by the proxyholders of that class. The voting results for the election of the Class A directors are the following:

Class A Directors Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % Geoff Beattie 36,471,878 97.29 1,104,284 2.71 Gary Collins 32,910,670 87.79 4,575,492 12.21 David L. Giunta 37,390,865 99.75 95,297 0.25 David R. Shaw 32,821,764 87.56 4,664,398 12.44

Each of the eight (8) nominees proposed as Class B directors was elected by the sole holder of Class B Special Voting Shares, Fiera Capital L.P. The voting results for the election of the Class B directors are the following:

Class B Directors Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % Réal Bellemare 19,412,401 100 0 0 Jean-Guy Desjardins 19,412,401 100 0 0 Nitin N. Kumbhani 19,412,401 100 0 0 Raymond Laurin 19,412,401 100 0 0 Guy Masson 19,412,401 100 0 0 Jean C. Monty 19,412,401 100 0 0 Lise Pistono 19,412,401 100 0 0 Norman M. Steinberg 19,412,401 100 0 0

Shareholders and members of the public who were unable to attend the live Meeting are invited to listen to the archived webcast, which will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for 365 days following the meeting.

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital is a leading independent asset management firm with a growing global presence and approximately C$172.9 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2021. The Company delivers customized and multi-asset solutions across public and private market asset classes to institutional, financial intermediary and private wealth clients across North America, Europe and key markets in Asia. Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified investment platform and commitment to delivering outstanding service are core to our mission of being at the forefront of investment management science to create sustainable wealth for clients. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange. www.fieracapital.com

Headquartered in Montreal, Fiera Capital, with its affiliates in various jurisdictions, has offices in over a dozen cities around the world, including New York (U.S.), London (UK), and Hong Kong (SAR).

In the U.S., asset management services are provided by the Company's affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or exempt from registration. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For details on the particular registration of, or exemptions therefrom relied upon by, any Fiera Capital entity, please consult this webpage.

Additional information about Fiera Capital Corporation, including the Company's annual information form, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information: Analysts and investors: Mariem Elsayed, Director, Investor Relations, Fiera Capital Corporation, 514 954-6619, [email protected]; Media inquiries: Alex-Anne Carrier, Senior Advisor, External Communications, Fiera Capital Corporation, 514 262-5668, [email protected]

