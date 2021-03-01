Fiera Capital Closes Sale of Bel Air Investment Advisors to Hightower Advisors

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

MONTREAL, March 1, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Fiera Capital Corporation (TSX: FSZ) ("Fiera Capital" or the "Company"), a leading independent asset management firm, today announced that it has completed the closing of its previously announced sale of Bel Air Investment Advisors to Hightower Advisors, one of the largest registered investment advisors in the United States.

