MONTREAL, Nov. 3, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Fiera Capital Corporation (TSX: FSZ) ("Fiera Capital" or the "Company"), a leading independent asset management firm, today reported its preliminary estimate of assets under management ("AUM") of approximately C$180.8 billion as at September 30, 2021, compared to C$179.5 billion as at June 30, 2021.

Compared to June 30, 2021, the C$1.3 billion increase stemmed mainly from market appreciation and foreign exchange movements, which had a favourable impact of C$1.9 billion and C$1.3 billion on AUM, respectively. These increases were partly offset by net outflows of C$1.1 billion as well as withdrawals of C$0.8 billion in connection with the termination of the revenue-sharing arrangement with City National Rochdale ("CNR") with regards to the Fiera Capital Emerging Markets Fund, which closed during the third quarter.

AUM as at September 30, 2021 included C$1.8 billion of committed and undeployed capital in Fiera Private Alternative Investments, the Company's platform for private market investment solutions, bringing total private markets AUM to C$15.0 billion. Private markets AUM as at June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020 was C$14.0 billion and $13.2 billion, respectively, and included committed, undeployed capital of C$1.5 billion in both periods.



AUM as at Quarter-over-Quarter

Change Year-over-Year Change (in C$ billions) September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 (in $B) % (in $B) % Institutional 93.5 92.3 85.5 1.2 1.3% 8.0 9.4% Financial

Intermediaries 73.0 72.7 68.4 0.31 0.4% 4.62 6.7% Private Wealth 14.3 14.4 25.3 (0.1) (0.7%) (11.0)3 (43.5%) Total AUM 180.8 179.5 179.2 1.31 0.7% 1.62,3 0.9%

Totals may not reconcile due to rounding.

1) Reflects C$0.8 billion of withdrawals during the third quarter of 2021 in connection with the termination of the revenue-sharing arrangement with CNR with regards to the Fiera Capital Emerging Markets Fund. 2) Reflects withdrawals of C$2.0 billion during the first quarter of 2021 and C$0.8 billion during the third quarter of 2021 in connection with the termination of the revenue-sharing arrangement with CNR with regards to the Fiera Capital Emerging Markets Fund, as well as the C$0.9 billion inflow from the inclusion of AUM related to the Fiera Atlas Global Companies team during the second quarter of 2021. 3) Reflects the C$12.7 billion reduction in AUM related to the dispositions of Bel Air Investment Advisors and Wilkinson Global Asset Management.

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital is a leading independent asset management firm with a growing global presence and approximately C$180.8 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2021. The Company delivers customized and multi-asset solutions across public and private market asset classes to institutional, financial intermediary and private wealth clients across North America, Europe and key markets in Asia. Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified investment platform and commitment to delivering outstanding service are core to our mission of being at the forefront of investment management science to create sustainable wealth for clients. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange. www.fieracapital.com

Headquartered in Montreal, Fiera Capital, with its affiliates in various jurisdictions, has offices in over a dozen cities around the world, including New York (U.S.), London (UK), and Hong Kong (SAR).

In the U.S., asset management services are provided by the Company's affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or exempt from registration. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For details on the particular registration of, or exemptions therefrom relied upon by, any Fiera Capital entity, please consult this webpage.

Additional information about Fiera Capital Corporation, including the Company's annual information form, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

