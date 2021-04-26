/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

MONTREAL, April 26, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Fiera Capital Corporation (TSX: FSZ) ("Fiera Capital" or the "Company"), a leading independent asset management firm, today reported its preliminary estimate of assets under management ("AUM") of approximately C$172.9 billion as at March 31, 2021, compared to C$181.9 billion as at December 31, 2020.

The Company experienced strong net organic growth of C$3.1 billion during the quarter as a result of net sales across each of its three distribution channels. This was partly offset by fixed income markets and foreign exchange movements, which together had an unfavourable impact of C$1.8 billion during the quarter.

AUM was also impacted by dispositions relating to previously announced transactions, consisting of the sale of Bel Air Investment Advisors ("Bel Air") and the termination of the revenue sharing arrangement with City National Rochdale ("CNR") with regards to the Fiera Capital Emerging Markets Fund (the "Fund"). These transactions impacted AUM by C$10.3 billion during the first quarter of 2021.

AUM as at March 31, 2021 included C$1.7 billion of committed and undeployed capital in Fiera Private Alternative Investments, the Company's platform for private market investment solutions. Committed, undeployed capital as at December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020 were C$1.7 billion and C$1.4 billion, respectively. These amounts were added to the previously disclosed figures and are included in the total AUM reported above, as well as in the following table.











AUM as at Quarter-over-Quarter

Change Year-over-Year Change (in C$ billions) March 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 (in $B) % (in $B) % Institutional 87.9 88.1 73.8 (0.2) (0.2%) 14.1 19.1% Financial Intermediaries 69.9 71.0 59.0 (1.1)2 (1.5%) 10.92,4 18.5% Private Wealth 13.5 21.1 25.3 (7.6)3 (36.0%) (11.8)3,5 (46.6%) Committed, undeployed capital1 1.7 1.7 1.4 - - 0.3 21.4% Total AUM 172.9 181.9 159.5 (9.0)2,3 (4.9%) 13.42,3,4,5 8.4%

Totals may not reconcile due to rounding.





1) Committed, undeployed capital begins generating revenue after it has been deployed. 2) Includes C$2.0 billion in connection with the termination of the revenue sharing arrangement with CNR with regards to the Fund. 3) Includes C$8.3 billion from the sale of Bel Air announced on March 1, 2021. 4) Includes C$1.2 billion from the sale of the rights to manage the retail mutual funds of Fiera Investments LP on June 26, 2020. 5) Includes C$2.7 billion from the sale of Wilkinson Global Asset Management on December 31, 2020.

Q1 2021 Results

The Company will issue its financial results for the first quarter of 2021 on Thursday, May 6, 2021, before markets open, followed by a conference call the same day.

Conference call information:

The conference call will be held on Thursday, May 6, 2021 , at 10:30 a.m. (EDT) .

, at . Financial analysts will be invited to ask questions. Media representatives and other interested individuals are invited to participate on a "listen-only" basis.

Conference call access:

From Canada and the United States : 1-866-865-3087 (toll free), access code 9568909;

and : 1-866-865-3087 (toll free), access code 9568909; Outside North America : 1-647-427-7450, access code 9568909;

: 1-647-427-7450, access code 9568909; The conference will also be accessible live via webcast.

Financial information:

The quarterly press release, supplementary financial information and a presentation will be posted on www.fieracapital.com prior to the beginning of the conference call.

Replay of conference call:

An audio replay will be available from May 6 to May 13, 2021 by dialing 1–855–859–2056 (toll free), access code 9568909.

The webcast will remain available for three months following the call.

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital is a leading independent asset management firm with a growing global presence and approximately C$172.9 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2021. The Company delivers customized and multi-asset solutions across public and private market asset classes to institutional, financial intermediary and private wealth clients across North America, Europe and key markets in Asia. Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified investment platform and commitment to delivering outstanding service are core to our mission of being at the forefront of investment management science to create sustainable wealth for clients. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange. www.fieracapital.com

Headquartered in Montreal, Fiera Capital, with its affiliates in various jurisdictions, has offices in over a dozen cities around the world, including New York (U.S.), London (UK), and Hong Kong (SAR).

In the U.S., asset management services are provided by the Company's affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or exempt from registration. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For details on the particular registration of, or exemptions therefrom relied upon by, any Fiera Capital entity, please consult this webpage.

Additional information about Fiera Capital Corporation, including the Company's annual information form, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

