MONTREAL, May 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Fiera Capital Corporation (TSX: FSZ) ("Fiera Capital" or the "Company"), a leading independent asset management firm, announces that all nominees listed in the management information circular dated April 8, 2024 were elected as directors of the Company at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 23, 2024.

Each of the three (3) nominees proposed as class A directors were elected by a majority of the votes cast by the holders of class A subordinate voting shares of the Company and the proxyholders of that class. The voting results for the election of the class A directors are the following:

Class A Directors Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % Annick Charbonneau 24,098,263 88.46 3,142,640 11.54 Gary Collins 26,034,659 95.57 1,206,244 4.43 François Olivier 26,606,874 97.67 634,029 2.33

Each of the six (6) nominees proposed as class B directors were elected by the sole holder of class B special voting shares, Fiera Capital L.P. The voting results for the election of the class B directors are the following:

Class B Directors Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % John Braive 19,412,401 100 0 0 Jean-Guy Desjardins 19,412,401 100 0 0 Lucie Martel 19,412,401 100 0 0 Guy Masson 19,412,401 100 0 0 Jean C. Monty 19,412,401 100 0 0 Norman M. Steinberg 19,412,401 100 0 0

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital is a leading independent asset management firm with a growing global presence. Fiera Capital delivers customized and multi-asset solutions across public and private market asset classes to institutional, financial intermediary and private wealth clients across North America, Europe and key markets in Asia. Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified investment platform and commitment to delivering outstanding service are core to our mission of being at the forefront of investment management science to create sustainable wealth for clients. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Headquartered in Montreal, Fiera Capital, with its affiliates in various jurisdictions, has offices in over a dozen cities around the world, including New York (U.S.), London (UK), and Hong Kong (SAR).

Each affiliated entity (each an "Affiliate") of Fiera Capital only provides investment advisory or investment management services or offers investment funds in the jurisdictions where the Affiliate is authorized to provide services pursuant to an exemption from registration and/or the relevant product is registered.

Fiera Capital does not provide investment advice to U.S. clients or offer investment advisory services in the U.S. In the U.S., asset management services are provided by Fiera Capital's affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) (the "SEC") or exempt from registration. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For details on the particular registration of, or exemptions therefrom relied upon by, any Fiera Capital entity, please consult: https://www.fieracapital.com/en/registrations-and-exemptions.

Additional information about Fiera Capital, including Fiera Capital's annual information form, is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

