MONTREAL, April 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Fiera Capital Corporation ("Fiera Capital" or the "Company") (TSX: FSZ), a leading independent asset management firm, is pleased to announce that it has amended and extended its senior unsecured revolving facility (the "Credit Facility").

The Credit Facility, as amended, extends the maturity date from June 30, 2023 to April 20, 2026 and provides for an increase in borrowing capacity from C$600 million to C$700 million. The extension and increase were unanimously supported by the existing group of lenders in the syndicate and pricing and financial covenants remain largely unchanged. As at March 31, 2022, C$429 million was drawn under the Credit Facility.

"The renewal of our credit facility, which extends the maturity date to April 2026, provides Fiera Capital with the added financial flexibility to manage upcoming debenture maturities, as we look to implement an optimal capital structure," said Lucas Pontillo, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Financial Officer. "The successful facility refinancing re-affirms the support and confidence our lenders afford us, as we continue to prioritize investing in organic growth and allocating capital efficiently, including the prudent management of our overall leverage position."

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital is a leading independent asset management firm with a growing global presence and approximately C$174.5 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2022. The Company delivers customized and multi-asset solutions across public and private market asset classes to institutional, financial intermediary and private wealth clients across North America, Europe and key markets in Asia. Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified investment platform and commitment to delivering outstanding service are core to our mission of being at the forefront of investment management science to create sustainable wealth for clients. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange. www.fieracapital.com

Headquartered in Montreal, Fiera Capital, with its affiliates in various jurisdictions, has offices in over a dozen cities around the world, including New York (U.S.), London (UK), and Hong Kong (SAR).

In the U.S., asset management services are provided by the Company's affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or exempt from registration. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For details on the particular registration of, or exemptions therefrom relied upon by, any Fiera Capital entity, please consult this webpage.

Additional information about Fiera Capital Corporation, including the Company's annual information form, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

