CALGARY, AB, March 9, 2022 /CNW/ -- Field Safe Solutions Inc. ("Field Safe") and Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced that they have executed a partnership agreement to utilize the Field Safe platform to efficiently collect data from the field to monitor worker activity and safety across industries.

Under the terms of the agreement, Kyndryl will apply its managed services expertise to harness and analyze data collected by Field Safe to improve operational performance and foster worker safety across industries such as mining, energy & utilities, manufacturing, and more. Field Safe and Kyndryl also will explore joint opportunities to provide industry leading solutions and further innovation to Fortune 1000 companies.

"As part of our commitment to fuel economic opportunity in Canada, Kyndryl is proud to partner with Field Safe to support worker safety around the world," said Xerxes Cooper, President, Kyndryl Canada. "Never has it been more important to focus on the safety of workers, and we are focused on being the technology enabler of health and safety programs to help our customers in every part of the world meet and exceed regulations while taking care of their most important asset, their people."

Cam Barrett, CEO of Field Safe believes "this partnership is an example of a major player in the market recognizing the value of the Field Safe platform to improve operational efficiency, and drive safety culture. Our all-in-one solution is penetrating the Enterprise market which is illustrated by continued partnerships like this as well as the Fortune 1000 companies already utilizing our system. We look forward to continuing leading change and driving innovation to keep workers safe and get them home to their families every night."

Kyndryl is focused on delivering the most advanced business solutions for customers across more than 60 countries. With more than 88,000 highly-skilled employees worldwide, Kyndryl is investing in strategic global and local partnerships with the world's leading technology organizations and cloud hyperscalers. The joint solutions developed from these partnerships, in areas such as AI, 5G, edge computing, hybrid cloud, and security, are enabling customers in Canada and around the world to tackle their most pressing business objectives in modern ways.

ABOUT FIELD SAFE

Field Safe Solutions is a cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) company. Our head office is in Calgary, Alberta. Our easy-to-use EHS solution and smarter workflows methodology connect workers and help our clients save time, save money, and save lives. We do this by resolving the field data gap: facilitating real-time communication and information sharing among workers whether at a client site, working from home, at the office, or in transit at anytime, anywhere in the world. For more information, visit our website at www.fieldsafesolutions.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world's largest IT infrastructure provider. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical IT systems that the world depends on every day. Kyndryl's 88,449 employees serve more than 4,000 customers in more than 60 countries around the world, including 75% of the Fortune 100.For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

For further information: Danny Hay, CFO - (403) 510 6653, [email protected], Kyndryl media contact: [email protected]